Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 review: Kafka’s well-deserved growth comes with Production I.G’s precise direction

Premiered on Saturday, August 2, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 keeps the momentum going with another intense, action-packed installment. Naoya Matsumoto’s manga continues to receive a faithful and well-executed adaptation under Production I.G, delivering consistent quality that ramps up the rising tension.Kafka finally breaks through his struggle and transforms with Kikoru’s encouragement. He lands a powerful blow to the No. 9 he was facing. The episode also shines a significant spotlight on Gen Narumi. Viewers get a deeper look into his abilities and true strength. Episode 3 manages to balance tense action with character moments. It makes for another standout entry this season.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 review: Action-heavy entry shines with Production I.G’s flawless directionKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: A brief synopsisKafka finally transforms (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3, titled The strongest Division, adapts chapters 44 to parts of 48 of the manga and stays largely faithful. It picks up with Kafka struggling to transform as he faces Kaiju No. 9. Kikoru steps in just in time. She suspects No. 9 might be interfering with Kafka’s transformation, so she tries to buy Kafka more time. Still, she knows she can’t win this alone and needs Kaiju No. 8.No. 9 fights and overpowers them both simultaneously. Even with combined efforts, Kafka and Kikoru are pushed back. Despite injuries, Kikoru pushes on, determined to protect others for once, not be the one protected.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 shows Kikoru’s past and reveals information about her mother, Hikari Shinomiya, the previous captain of the Second Division who wielded Numbers Weapon 4. Her tragic death during the Kaiju No. 6 incident left Kikoru feeling powerless. She vows to grow stronger and protect others.A young Kikoru with her mother, Hikari Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G)In the present, Kikoru lands a solid hit on No. 9, giving Kafka another shot at transforming. But he realizes the issue isn’t No. 9; it’s his own fear of losing control and hurting those he cares about. His fourth attempt fails.With Kafka out, Captain Narumi takes charge. He shows why he's the strongest, unleashes 98% combat power, and takes down the second No. 9. It’s revealed that Narumi’s eyes are his second Numbers Weapon, Retina 0001, the oldest Kaiju weapons made from No. 1’s retinas. This weapon grants him the ability to see the future.Meanwhile, Kafka is still unable to transform. Kikoru helps him break through this mental block by reminding him he can trust his comrades. They’re not as fragile as he thinks. With renewed resolve and faith, Kafka’s fifth transformation finally succeeds.Kafka faces Kaiju No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)With Kaiju No. 8 entering the fray, No. 9 revives fallen Yoju and grows wings to face him. Kafka faces No. 9 while Kikoru handles the revived Yoju. No. 9 thinks it has Kafka figured out, but Kafka has gotten stronger. He rips out its core swiftly. Unfortunately, it’s the decoy core of the Ant Kaiju, but Kafka now has a good idea where the real one is and is set to crush it.He now has a clearer grasp of his true Kaiju powers after the battle with Isao Shinomiya, where he lost control. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 ends as Kafka uses his new powers and squashes No. 9, leaving everyone stunned at his true strength.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 reviewOnce again, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 keeps the momentum going with another action-packed entry that doesn’t just deliver on the fights, but also takes time to explore character growth in a really satisfying way. Production I.G once again delivers a great adaptation.The episode closely follows the manga. The only changes would be a few moments in the order of how some events are presented. But nothing feels out of place. It still captures the heart of the source material.Narumi uses Numbers Weapon 1 (Image via Production I.G)Kafka finally gets his moment. After struggling for so long, he manages to transform thanks to Kikoru’s words. That whole moment hits emotionally and shows his internal conflict really well. Even though the action moments in his Kaiju form are short, they’re highly entertaining and leave a strong impression, especially with how much he’s grown since his fight with Chief Shinomiya.Kikoru also gets her spotlight as Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 gives a glimpse into her past. The story reveals her deceased mother, Hikari Shinomiya, the previous captain of the Second Division, who died while fighting No. 6. Her past arc adds emotional weight, a nice contrast to the otherwise intense episode.Narumi also steals the show in terms of raw combat. The episode shows what makes him the strongest captain. The twist comes in the reveal of his second special weapon, Retina 0001, the oldest Kaiju weapon made from No. 1’s eyes, which lets him see the future.Narumi as he faces No. 9 (Image via Production I.G)The pacing of the episode feels well-balanced. It's fast-paced with a ton of action, but also gives space for emotional moments like Kikoru’s backstory. Even though the immediate battles wrap up as Narumi and Kafka defeat the two Kaiju No. 9, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 ends with a sense that things aren’t quite over yet. There’s still a lingering suspense, raising hype for what’s next.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 also delivers on the visual and animation aspects. The animation holds up well with standout shots throughout, especially during the fights and emotionally heavy scenes. The scenes are all handled with precision. The voice acting is on point as well. The music further helps build up tension and enhances the overall atmosphere, creating a thoroughly fascinating watch.Final thoughtsKaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 offers a thoroughly enjoyable experience with a seamless blend of story development and production excellence. It enhances the experience further while maintaining the tone of the source. 