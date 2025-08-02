The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Yoshiki and Hikaru encounter the Wig Ghost as Tanaka begins his search for "Nonuki-sama"

Released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 sees Yoshiki’s sister Kaoru have an eerie encounter with a supernatural being, a hair blob, in the bathroom. Meanwhile, Yoshiki grapples with his connection to the impostor Hikaru and the scar he gave him. Hikaru ends up investigating the ghost and confronts it.But things spiral when it takes over Yoshiki’s body, using him as a shield. Hikaru ultimately drives the spirit out of him, but it escapes. Later, Yoshiki wonders if Hikaru could someday hurt his family, but his goofy attitude pulls him back and gives him hope. At the same time, Tanaka sets his plans to find out &quot;Nonuki-sama&quot; into motion.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Kaoru faces a Wig Ghost as Hikaru investigates itKaoru encounters the Wig Ghost in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5, titled Wig Ghost, begins with Kaoru, Yoshiki’s sister, encountering a supernatural presence in their bathroom while bathing. When she tries to escape, she sees the blob of hair is creeping across the door, blocking her escape.The story shifts to school. During the cooking class, Yoshiki compares raw chicken to how it felt touching inside Hikaru’s body. Hikaru laughs but asks if Yoshiki wants to try it again. Later, Yoshiki tries reaching inside the crack in Hikaru’s chest again. At first, he feels it’s better this time, but soon he becomes overwhelmed.Hikaru insists he only touched his hand back lightly, but Yoshiki felt as if it began shrouding his body like before. Regardless, he keeps some faith in Hikaru’s words. At home, Yoshiki remembers some of Rie’s earlier words about &quot;mixing.&quot; She explained that when people connect with something not from their world, they slowly become a part of that thing.Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 (Image via CygamesPictures)They turn into something in between and also start attracting other such beings. The thought lingers with Yoshiki as he looks at the darkening scar from the time Hikaru lost control and attacked. Meanwhile, Kaoru is still shaken by the &quot;Wig Ghost&quot; in their bathroom. She insists it's still there and refuses to bathe again, though their mother doesn’t believe her.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 shifts to Tanaka preparing his next move. Takeda notices the chipped sword Tanaka uses. He thinks it won’t cut anything, but Tanaka reveals that it’s only meant to cut the supernatural, and it works fine for that. He then reveals a tiny bell. He plans to use it to locate what they seek.Meanwhile, when Yoshiki, Hikaru, and Yuuta hang out, Yoshiki brings up the Wig Ghost. Yuuta laughs it off, but Hikaru shows interest. He promises to investigate it. They return to Yoshiki’s house. Hikaru inspects the bathroom and confirms that something is indeed there. He mentions impurities tend to show up near humans.Apparently, the impostor encounters them all the time, though he’s unsure why they’re targeting Yoshiki. He enters the bathroom alone, planning to crush and eat it, just like he did with the thing they encountered on the forest trail. He won’t let anything else have Yoshiki.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Yoshiki and Hikaru confront the Wig Ghost as Tanaka makes his moveIn The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5, Yoshiki suddenly hears a loud thud from the bathroom and rushes inside. He finds Hikaru submerged in the tub. He seems unconscious. Worried, Yoshiki tries to help. That’s when the &quot;Wig Ghost&quot; appears from under the water and pulls him in. He suddenly finds himself in a strange, dreamlike space.He’s bombarded by distorted voices of villagers commenting about him and his family. Their gossips seem to physically crush him in this space. Yoshiki suddenly finds himself in a memory from childhood, from the time he had an argument with the real Hikaru over a dead baby bird they tried to care for. Their argument turned into a scuffle.Yoshiki is overwhelmed when he gets too close to the impostor (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 bleeds the past into the present as Yoshiki and the impostor Hikaru are also shown in a brawl. Yoshiki seems as if he’s overcome by something, not acting like himself. The impostor realizes the entity has entered Yoshiki, using him as a shield. Yoshiki, under its influence, injures Hikaru.The impostor is furious. Parts of his true form seep out and drive the &quot;Wig Ghost&quot; out of Yoshiki’s body. Yoshiki regains his senses, unaware of what just happened. The entity manages to flee in the meantime.After learning everything, Yoshiki apologizes for what he did. Hikaru tells him that his resistance to these things is low, but the slight resistance he showed helped Hikaru force it out. He also apologizes for letting it escape. Yoshiki suddenly has a thought. He wonders what he would do if one day the &quot;monster&quot; inside Hikaru attacks his mother and sister.Yoshiki as the Wig Ghost possesses him (Image via CygamesPictures)Hikaru’s silly antics soon bring him back to reality. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 ends with Yoshiki hoping that if things continue this way, maybe the being inside his deceased friend can live a normal human life.A post-credit scene shows Tanaka and Takeda visiting a small shrine. Tanaka kicks it over, cuts his palm, coats the tiny bell in his blood, and throws it onto the shrine. He tells Takeda that it’ll work like a &quot;hunting dog&quot; to sniff out the thing the villagers call &quot;Nonuki-sama,&quot; since impurities like this are drawn to it.As Tanaka walks away, Takeda grows uneasy. He suspects Tanaka might one day destroy their village. Yet somehow, Takeda wonders if deep down, a part of him wants that to happen.Final thoughtsYoshiki and Hikaru fighting as kids (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 blends emotional moments, eerie confrontations, and rising tension. Yoshiki’s connection with the impostor grows. Their latest encounter with another supernatural presence, that too inside Yoshiki’s house, heightens the chilling mood.Suspense mounts further as Tanaka sets his search for &quot;Nonuki-sama&quot; in motion. 