Dandadan season 2 episode 5: Jiji returns as Naki Kito’s true identity is revealed 

Released on Friday, August 1, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 5 sees Seiko, Momo, and Manjiro fail to exorcise the Evil Eye from Jiji. Thus, he remains trapped in Taro’s body. They accidentally learn that hot water can transform Jiji back to normal, while cold water will trigger the Evil Eye transformation.Jiji returns, but they must stay alert until they can gather hayashi performers and exorcise the yokai. Momo invites Aira and Okarun to stay at her house in case Evil Eye lets loose. Taro’s barrier weakens, and an accident triggers the Evil Eye.Meanwhile, Naki Kito is revealed to be an alien. Kito men are arrested while Naki Kito remains at large and pledges to get revenge on Momo.Dandadan season 2 episode 5: Jiji is back as Naki Kito is disclosed to be an alienEvil Eye encased inside taro (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 5, titled We Can All Stay There Together!, adapts manga chapters 49 to 51 and opens with Seiko, Momo, and Manjiro trying to exorcise Jiji, still trapped inside Taro’s body. But they can’t remove the Evil Eye despite their efforts.The story shifts to Momo’s house, where the group shares a meal. The mantis shrimp alien had to return to Earth because his cow stopped producing milk. Since his son Chiquitita needs milk to survive, the situation made it difficult for him to live on his planet. So he decided to settle on Earth for now.Meanwhile, Manjiro says it’ll take time to gather the hayashi performers needed for Jiji’s exorcism. Even then, he’s unsure if it will work. Given Jiji’s strong spiritual energy, it may prove difficult to separate the yokai from his body. There’s also concern that a successful exorcism could leave a lasting impact on him.Okarun and Momo in Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)Suddenly, Taro eats something hot and says everything’s gone dark. Dandadan season 2 episode 5 reveals it’s not Taro speaking, but Jiji. Taro opens his face, verifying that it’s indeed Jiji. Seiko throws cold water on him. It triggers the Evil Eye transformation. Then she splashes hot water, and Jiji comes back.With them finding a way to bring back Jiji temporarily, Seiko apologizes for sending the kids off alone; she didn’t know an Evil Eye was involved and things would turn so dangerous. Turbo Granny warns them not to underestimate the Evil Eye.She says that it originally began as a mountain yokai, revered as a god. When such a spirit possesses someone, it normally ends in the person’s death, unless the host has strong spiritual power, like Jiji, which proves as a perfect vessel for the yokai.Naki Kito revealed as a subterranean alien (Image via Science SARU)She believes this particular Evil Eye is still young, which is the only reason things haven’t gotten worse yet. But it’s getting stronger, so she believes the situation will worsen soon. Thus, until they can perform the exorcism, they must monitor Jiji closely and keep him within Kamigoe city.Taro’s barrier won’t hold forever, so everyone starts carrying thermoses of hot water to repress the Evil Eye if it emerges. The next day, Jiji visits his parents in the hospital. On the way, Momo and Okarun share a quiet romantic moment in the car.Meanwhile, the police announce the arrest of the Kito men, though their leader, the Kito matriarch Naki Kito, is still on the run. In the woods, Naki Kito hides out, frustrated and injured. Furious over the death of her Tsuchinoko, something she spent 200 years raising, she vows revenge on Momo. She rips off her disguise, revealing her true form as an alien, a subterranean.Dandadan season 2 episode 5: Evil Eye returns as Aira and Okarun move in with MomoDandadan season 2 episode 5 shifts to a seemingly normal school day for Momo and Okarun. Momo tells him the Evil Eye is starting to adapt to the barrier, and while she’s unsure when the exorcism will happen, she knows it won’t be a typical one. She explains that hayashi performers are needed to help distract and weaken the Evil Eye during the ritual.But finding someone willing to perform hayashi has been difficult. Therefore, they may have to face the yokai again soon. Just then, Momo’s friends interrupt their conversation. They tell them about the volcanic eruption and a UFO sighted there.Meanwhile, Aira’s classmates are avoiding her after she admitted to spreading rumors about Momo. Despite this, Momo and Okarun casually approach her and take her away, confusing the rest of the class. Momo asks Aira and Okarun to move to her place in case the Evil Eye acts up again. They both agree. Momo asks if the drama with her friends is because of her. Aira says it's her own fault and has nothing to do with them.Evil Eye returns in Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)At Momo’s house, Taro’s barrier begins to wear off. Seiko notices the talismans on Jiji’s are starting to burn out. She tells Taro it’s time to let Jiji out. She warns Jiji that now, without the barrier, he needs to be extra careful. When Momo and co return, Seiko fills them in on the situation.Later, while they’re having dinner, Seiko asks Okarun to pass the soy sauce. A single drop accidentally lands on Jiji’s hand, and before anyone can react, the Evil Eye suddenly takes control. Dandadan season 2 episode 5 ends on a tense cliffhanger as the Evil Eye breaks through part of the house, starting another rampage.Final thoughtsOkarun and Momo in Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 5 shows Momo and co accidentally discovering a way to temporarily bring Jiji back. But as the yokai grows stronger, Taro's barrier weakens, and a small accident causes the Evil Eye to take over again, setting up another clash.Okarun and Momo share a sweet moment after a long time, while the surprising reveal about Naki Kito being actually an alien adds an unexpected twist.