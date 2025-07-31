I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. In episode 4, Sylpha and the girls battle the skull-faced ghoul, revealed to be the dead Neuron Blighted. He turned into an undead bioweapon. The wraith that follows the pastor now possesses his body.Lloyd ultimately defeats it. Though he offers mercy, the wraith self-destructs using a divine spell. Meanwhile, Babylon confronts the pastor to protect Escher. Unfortunately, he’s outmatched, and the episode ends with the pastor piercing Babylon’s heart.With that, the next episode is anticipated to escalate the battle even further. It’s likely to confirm Babylon’s fate and set the stage for a showdown between the pastor and Lloyd.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdownLloyd and Civil War (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)As stated before, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5, titled &quot;The Church’s Secret,&quot; is scheduled for release in Japan on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can enjoy the English-subtitled version earlier on Wednesday, August 6, at varying times.The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeWednesday, August 68:00 AMCentral Daylight TimeWednesday, August 610:00 AMEastern Daylight TimeWednesday, August 611:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 63:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeWednesday, August 65:00 AMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, August 68:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 611:00 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeThursday, August 712:30 AMWhere to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 will air on several Japanese TV networks, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for on TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day, at 1:30 AM JST, with other TV networks airing the episode at later dates.In Japan, viewers can also stream this Summer 2025 anime’s upcoming entry on online platforms, like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.International audiences can stream the sequel’s episodes on Crunchyroll, which offers viewing access worldwide.A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4Civil War and the pastor (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5, titled &quot;Civil War,&quot; opens with Sylpha, Tao, and Ren bearing mysterious wounds even before their fight against the last skull-faced ghoul begins. Ren spots a thin thread. Tao charges the ghoul only to be stopped mid-strike. Lloyd also notices the creature’s string-like extensions manipulating their every move.Ren seems to recognize the ability, but she thinks it should be impossible for anyone to use this. The ghoul flings a string at Lloyd, but the moment it touches him, the ghoul can feel his overwhelming power. Lloyd examines the thread and confirms it’s an extension of the ghoul’s spinal cord. A flashback reveals the ghoul’s true identity as the Neuron Blighted.He was used as a living bioweapon when alive. Jade tells the Assassin’s Guild members that this Blighted could sprout spinal threads conjured with mana to hijack other people’s movements; they also automatically block attacks aimed at him. He was shot through the heart and dumped at sea to stop his rampage, but Ren is unsure how he reemerged here now.Lloyd offers to take Civil War in (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With this knowledge, the girls see the threads and begin to evade them. Sylpha draws the ghoul’s attention, Ren uses neurotoxin to paralyze it, and Tao lands constant blows. But the Neuron Blighted’s reflexes save him. He flees, but promises their battle will resume on the day his &quot;Master’s&quot; plans are in motion. Lloyd, however, isn’t about to let it escape.Meanwhile, at the church, the suspicious pastor allows the ghost-like being, a wraith, to inhabit Escher’s body. As he’s about to kill the Father, Babylon arrives and saves them both. He confronts the pastor, whose arms morph into extended, monstrous things consisting of eyes and claws.On Lloyd’s side, the 7th prince effortlessly subdues the Neuron Blighted. A flashback shows how the pastor retrieved the corpse of the Neuron Blighted for the wraith. The wraith takes this body as his new vessel, and they’re named &quot;Civil War.&quot; After exacting revenge, the wraith pledges loyalty to the pastor.He thinks Lloyd could become a problem for the pastor and confronts him despite being frightened by his overwhelming powers. But instead of slaying him, the prince offers to take him in to study and learn more about him.His kindness touches both the souls of the wraith and the Neuron Blighted. But the wraith recalls that the pastor gave him a divine spell, Luma Maxima, for self-destruct. He casts it at present and turns to dust, unwilling to betray the pastor. Jihreil wonders how a wraith could even wield such advanced divine magic, which only a handful can cast.Lloyd in episode 5 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Meanwhile, Lloyd wonders who exactly his master is; the wraith had mentioned him to Lloyd before disintegrating. At the church, the pastor feels the wraith’s death and pauses. Babylon uses this chance and sends Escher to the adventurers’ guild. But he warns her not to send reinforcements, as he thinks this foe is too strong for anyone to defeat.He plans to also flee, but with Lloyd’s buff and his new divine sorcery, Babylon hopes to take the enemy down with purifying magic. He lacks the mana to take him down in one go and unleashes many smaller spells. Unfortunately, one of the pastor’s transformed limbs impales Babylon’s heart, and the episode closes on a tense cliffhanger.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5? (speculative)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 will likely confirm Babylon's fate (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With the battle against the pastor heating up and Babylon’s fate hanging in the balance, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 ramps up the tension. Babylon is seemingly defeated after being pierced through the heart. With the battle against the pastor heating up and Babylon's fate hanging in the balance, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 ramps up the tension. Babylon is seemingly defeated after being pierced through the heart. So the next episode may reveal whether he survives or dies.Meanwhile, the pastor might set his sights on Escher after taking down Babylon. Now that Lloyd's fight is over, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 5 may see him coming to Babylon's rescue just in time. He may also confront the pastor, as a major showdown seemingly looms.