Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

After the first half of season 2 aired in the Winter 2025 season, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 now returns as part of the Summer 2025 lineup. Based on the renowned manga series written by Iro and illustrated by Aida, the beloved supernatural Shonen anime continues to be under studio Lerche's production.The second part of the sequel continues the unique journey of Hanako, Nene, Kou, and their companions. Nene and co's story is already escalating with only three episodes having been released so far. With the growing buildup, here's everything to know about the full release schedule, episode count, broadcast timings, and other key details.Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2: Possible episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreNene, Kou, and Hanako (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 will air as part of the Summer 2025 anime season, as per the official website, home media, and the X account of the anime franchise. The Shonen releases new episodes every Sunday at 4:30 pm JST across several Japanese TV networks. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episodes typically drops earlier on the same day at varying times.However, as of now, the total episode count hasn't been officially confirmed. Based on past seasons, it's likely to have 12 episodes and run within a single cour, but this remains unconfirmed by official sources.The first episode premiered on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. With three episodes released so far, the sequel continues to captivate fans.Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and EST.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/EST)1 (Released)July 6, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM2 (Released)July 13, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM3 (Released)July 20, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM4 (Released)July 27, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM5August 3, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM6August 10, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM7August 17, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM8August 24, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM9August 31, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM10September 7, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM11September 14, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AM12September 21, 20251 PM/7:30 AM/2:30 AMHowever, please note that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change should the studio make any such announcements. For now, no delays have been reported as of this writing.Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2?Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 is airing across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan every Sunday. For viewers in Japan, this Summer 2025 anime is also streaming on multiple domestic platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, DMM TV, and U-NEXT, among others. Episodes come out on the release day after 5:30 am JST.Fans around the globe can enjoy this Shonen sequel on global streaming services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, which provide accessibility worldwide.What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2?The Sixth Wonder and Aoi (Image via Lerche)Season 2 of the supernatural, school-themed Shonen anime Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun introduced the No. 1 of the School's Seven Wonders in its first half, revealing Akane Aoi as one of the three Clock Keepers. During the Summer Lights Arc, Nene learns more about Hanako's past as Yugi Amane.The latter half of part 1 focused on the Picture Perfect Arc and introduced the No. 4 Wonder, Shijima Mei. During these events, Nene and Kou discovered the truth about Nene's limited lifespan and the fate she's expected to meet.With that, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 is expected to follow Nene, Kou, and Hanako as they begin looking for a way to change her fate. Their search will likely lead to new challenges and encounters. This season will also introduce the Sixth Wonder, the Grim Reaper, who will play a key role in the story.Aoi Akane will return in a major way, as the Sacrifice of the Grim Reaper Arc is set to unfold. The season will likely move into the Red House Arc and may begin or build up to the Far Shore Bound Arc.Final thoughtsAoi and Nene in part 2 (Image via Lerche)Nene and Hanako's story picks up again in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2, bringing back the charm and mystery that fans have come to love. With the reveal of Nene's short lifespan, the second half of the season is set to build around that.Viewers are likely to get to know more about the remaining School Wonders and the mysteries of the near shore, far shore, and the world of apparitions.