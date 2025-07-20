Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16 is set to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. In episode 15, tensions rise as Nene, Hanako, and Akane search for Aoi in the Sixth Wonder’s Boundary. Meanwhile, Kou wrestles with how to save both Nene and Mitsuba. When Aoi reappears and offers to lead them out, it’s revealed to be a trap; she’s working with the Sixth to fulfill her own wish. Akane confronts her, confessing his love before diving into the pit with her. Elsewhere, Natsuhiko tempts Kou with the promise of extending life through the Sixth’s power, setting the stage for deeper conflict and sacrifice ahead.Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16 release date, time, and countdownNene and co find Aoi (Image via Lerche)As previously mentioned, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16, titled Sumire, is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day.The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, July 2611:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSunday, July 271:30 AMEastern Standard TimeSunday, July 272:30 AMGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, July 277:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, July 278:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, July 271:00 PMPhilippines Standard TimeSunday, July 273:30 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, July 275:00 PMWhere to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16?Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.For viewers in Japan, this sequel will also be accessible for streaming on various platforms, such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, available after 5:30 AM JST on the same day.Fans worldwide can stream this Summer 2025 series on global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15Hanako in episode 15 (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15, titled The Reaper’s Sacrifice, opens with Nene, Hanako, and Akane entering the Boundary of the Sixth Wonder in search of Aoi. The story then rewinds to earlier in the day as preparations for the school sleepover begin. Kou struggles with how to save Nene and fulfill his promise to Mitsuba, unsure of which to prioritize. Noticing his mood, Yokoo and Satou try to cheer him up, while Mitsuba watches quietly from a distance.Later that night, Mitsuba finds Kou alone and asks what's bothering him. Kou, afraid that Tsukasa might manipulate Mitsuba again, tries to reassure him. Their conversation is interrupted by a scream; an apparition is attacking someone. Kou and Mitsuba take it down, only to realize the victim is Natsuhiko. While Kou finds him odd and tries to leave, Natsuhiko brings up Nene and her short lifespan. He hints at knowing how to extend a life, information he’s willing to trade in return for Kou’s help in capturing the Sixth Wonder.Back in the Boundary, Nene and the group are searching for Aoi, but the area is eerily empty. A bamboo basket Aoi once carried begins to glow, and moments later, Aoi appears. She seems to remember them and says she slipped away to greet them. But Hanako is suspicious; she shouldn’t have been able to evade the Sixth, and she can see Hanako, which Aoi couldn’t before. As they prepare to leave, Hanako admits he doesn’t know the way out. Aoi then offers to guide them and brings them to what she claims is an exit, but it’s a trap, the Boundary’s trash pit, a place no one escapes. Nene falls in, and Hanako jumps after her.It becomes clear Aoi is working with the Sixth, though she insists this is her choice. She wants to disappear to a faraway place, even if it means betrayal. Akane, who suspected something was off, wasn't caught in the trap. Aoi says she doesn’t need him and attacks using creatures from the pit. Akane defeats them, saying her wish is the one he can’t grant, because he loves her. She coldly tells him to stop loving her and stabs him. Still, he refuses to give up and jumps into the pit with her.Meanwhile, Natsuhiko joins Kou and Mitsuba for the sleepover, warning them the Sixth comes for souls when people fall asleep. Once Mitsuba drifts off, Natsuhiko reveals that the key to long life lies with the Sixth, the Grim Reaper who controls life and death.The Sixth is shown reviving a bug Kou had destroyed, proving his power over death. The episode ends with the revelation that the oracle’s fall, Aoi’s descent into the far shore, was part of the Sixth’s plan all along.What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16? (speculative)As the situation with Aoi escalates and her true goal is revealed, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16 is likely to delve into what will follow Aoi and Nene’s group inside the pit. With the Sixth revealing that no one escapes the pit alive as it's a one-way to the far shore, viewers can expect that the situation for their group will intensify.