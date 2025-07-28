I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Anticipation for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 was already high among fans, and it grows further as the sequel season advances. The first season, which aired in Spring 2024, quickly won over audiences with Lloyd’s charm. After the widespread success, the sequel now returns as part of the Summer 2025 lineup.The story adapts the Japanese light novel series by Kenkyo na Circle and is illustrated by Meru. Season 2 is once again produced by Studio Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab. The story will intensify the adventures and fights, continuing the magic-obsessed prince Lloyd’s journey further.With rising hype, here’s a full breakdown of the release schedule, total episode count, streaming platforms, and more essential information.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2: Expected episode count, release date, broadcast times, and moreLloyd and Grim (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Based on information available on the anime’s official website, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 is expected to have 12 episodes. While an official confirmation of the total count hasn’t been made yet, several reliable sources on platforms like X suggest the season will span a single cour as part of the Summer 2025 lineup.Though these are technically unofficial sources, the Blu-ray DVD listings on the anime’s official website support this information, making it a fairly safe assumption for now. This adventure-fantasy isekai releases new episodes every Thursday at 12 am JST across various Japanese TV platforms. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version of the episodes earlier on Wednesdays.The first episode aired on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Although just three episodes have been released so far, it has already garnered significant hype among fans. Below is the complete release schedule for all episodes of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2, with expected airtimes listed in IST, GMT, and PT.EpisodesDateRelease Timings(IST/GMT/PT)1 (Released)July 10, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM2 (Released)July 17, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM3 (Released)July 24, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM4July 31, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM5August 7, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM6August 14, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM7August 21, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM8August 28, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM9September 4, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM10September 11, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM11September 18, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AM12September 25, 20258:30 PM/3 PM/8 AMHowever, readers should note that the above schedule only cites the anticipated release times; they are subject to change if the studio issues any official changes. Thankfully, no such delays have been announced so far.Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episodes air on various television networks across Japan, starting on TV TOKYO every Thursday at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow later that day on TV Osaka and TV Aichi at 1:30 AM JST. Other networks broadcast the episodes on later dates, at varying times.In Japan, this sequel season is also streaming on various online platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this Summer 2025 anime, allowing accessibility to fans worldwide. Muse Asia is streaming the series in various parts of Asia. Anime Times offers access to audiences in both India and Japan.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2?Season 1 of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince introduces viewers to Lloyd de Saloum, a former commoner reborn into royalty with immense magical potential. He was unable to fully explore magic in his previous life. But now, Lloyd enjoys the freedom and mana needed to pursue his dream of mastering every form of magic, as he’s also free from royal obligations as the 7th prince.In his new life, Lloyd effortlessly defeats powerful demons, stopping threats before they can cause chaos. He forms a contract with the demon Grim as his familiar and overcomes formidable opponents like demon Pazuzu and the Demon Lord Guisarme. He also meets Tao and later, the Assassins’ Guild. After witnessing his strength and how he helps liberate Jade, they become his followers.The villain in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With that, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 is set to see the Assassins’ Guild members formally become his retainers. The new season will continue to explore Lloyd’s growing obsession with magic. This time, he taps into Divine Sorcery.Lloyd forms a bond with a new familiar, Jihreil, an angel. Jihreil will likely be crucial when Lloyd confronts his new adversary, a white-haired man disguised as a pastor of the church.This season is expected to have plenty of action and adventure once again, including battles against ghouls and undead enemies, as Lloyd and his allies face this rising threat. Jihreil is hinted to have a past connection to the villain, thus things are bound to get interesting.Final thoughtsWith three entertaining episodes having been released, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 lays a solid foundation for the twists and chaos ahead. The sequel is already shaping up to deepen Lloyd’s magical journey.The stakes are steadily rising with new character introductions and even more intense and magical confrontations as the Summer 2025 continuation progresses.Also read:Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 part 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themJujutsu Kaisen's greatest flaw: How Satoru Gojo's importance became the series' Achilles' heelFrom Justin Leach to Scott Westerfeld, Leviathan anime creators share their thoughts