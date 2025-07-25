I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12 am JST. In episode 3, Lloyd begins testing divine sorcery by going ghoul hunting with Sylpha, Ren, and Tao.After learning about increased ghoul sightings near the church and a major upcoming recital, the group heads into the sewers to investigate. Tao proposes a competition among the girls to win a date with Lloyd, while he refines his divine sorcery during the battles. Meanwhile, the suspicious pastor attacks the Father at the church. As Escher arrives, the pastor sets his sights on her.With that, the next episode is anticipated to escalate the battle against the ghouls and set the stage for Lloyd and co’s confrontation with the suspicious pastor.I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and countdownSylpha in episode 3 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)As stated before, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4, titled Civil War, is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can access the English-subtitled version earlier on Wednesday, July 30, at varying times.The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeWednesday, July 308:00 AMCentral Daylight TimeWednesday, July 3010:00 AMEastern Daylight TimeWednesday, July 3011:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, July 303:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeWednesday, July 305:00 AMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, July 308:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, July 3011:00 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeThursday, July 3112:30 AMWhere to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4?I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 will air on various Japanese TV channels, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12 am JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day at 1:30 am JST, with other TV networks airing the episode at later dates.Fans in Japan can also stream the sequel’s upcoming episode on online platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.International fans can stream this Summer 2025 anime on Crunchyroll, which offers availability worldwide.A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3Lloyd reunites with Tao (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3, titled Ghoul Hunting, opens with Jihreil granting divine sorcery to Crow, Talia, and Galilea of the Assassins’ Guild. At Lloyd’s request, Jihreil takes on a small, bird-like form similar to Grim. He explains that the magic used during Escher’s recital was purification-class divine sorcery, capable of healing as well as exorcising undead, demons, and spirits.Meanwhile, Babylon is stuck at the church, cleaning up after Lloyd, as he had only briefly joined. It's revealed that Jihreil previously also gave Babylon divine sorcery, and Lloyd left him in charge of the church.Back at the castle, Lloyd decides to go ghoul hunting, viewing the undead as ideal test subjects for refining divine sorcery. Sylpha and Ren tag along. The group runs into Escher and Saria, who invite them for pancakes. During their chat, the group learns about three ghoul hotspots near the church.Lloyd in this episode (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)Saria brings up an upcoming recital for the Great Advent Festival, a major event with the Pope and King in attendance, and worries it might be cancelled if the ghoul attacks persist. Determined to help, Lloyd investigates the sewers beneath a bridge, where sightings are frequent. He also mentions that adventurers have previously gone missing while hunting ghouls.As Tao had joined, he worries about her. She’s the one who originally invited him. Right then, Tao shows up from the sewer maze. Together, they all enter the sewers. Lloyd uses divine purification magic to cleanse the air, and Shiro scouts ahead. Tao challenges Sylpha and Ren to a contest; whoever kills the most ghouls gets a full day date with Lloyd.Shiro soon returns with a group of ghouls. Lloyd equips the girls with divine sorcery-forged Luxa weapons. As they fight, Lloyd observes how divine magic interacts in combat and refines it, something even the gods didn’t bother with since it was already effective. Grim remarks that Lloyd may be the one to evolve divine sorcery.Just when it seems the ghouls are nearly wiped out, one last, and much stronger, ghoul appears. At the same time, back at the church, the suspicious pastor strikes the Father. He instructs a ghost-like being hovering beside him to possess the Father. The episode ends on a tense cliffhanger as Escher walks in on the scene, and the pastor shifts his attention toward using her next.What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4? (speculative)The suspicious pastor will make his move in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)With the ghoul battle heating up and the suspicious pastor revealed as the one behind the attacks, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4 is likely to ramp up the fight. The girls are set to face a stronger ghoul opponent in the upcoming entry.The pastor, now confirmed as a new antagonist, has already attacked the Father and is likely to set his sights on Escher next. As tensions rise at the church, the story seems set to escalate. With the mention of the Great Advent Festival, it is likely the "day" hinted at in episode 2 when the villain intends to act.Viewers can expect a confrontation between Babylon and him to unfold in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 4, as he's still at the church.