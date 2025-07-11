I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 is set to be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. In episode 1, Lloyd chooses to rejoin the church to learn divine sorcery. The story introduces key new characters, including the church nun Escher and Lloyd’s fourth sibling, Princess Saria.
Accompanied by Ren and Babylon as his retainers, Lloyd returns to the church. During a special recital by Escher and Saria, Lloyd senses a strange presence and teleports with Grim to a distant, cloud-covered location.
There, they encounter a mysterious blond-haired, winged figure secretly watching the recital, revealed as the same individual Lloyd confronts in the episode’s opening scene. With that, the next episode is expected to reveal more about this figure’s identity and lead into their clash.
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdown
As previously mentioned, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on Wednesday, July 16, at varying times.
The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2?
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 will air on various television networks across Japan, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts will follow on TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day at 1:30 AM JST, followed by other TV platforms set to air the episode at later dates.
For fans in Japan, this Summer 2025 anime will be available for streaming online on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.
For international fans, the sequel will be accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, offering global availability.
A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 1, titled "I'll Join the Church," opens with a brief confrontation scene, showing Lloyd and Grim facing a beautiful, blond-haired, winged figure. The narrative then shifts to the royal palace, where Ren has officially begun working as Lloyd’s retainer.
Lloyd visits Lordost Island’s reconstruction site. Grim suggests using divine sorcery, magic that channels holy energy to dispel evil, to strengthen its defenses. Since only Church members can learn this magic, Grim proposes that Lloyd join the Church.
Though hesitant due to being expelled two years earlier for unleashing a dangerous creature inside, Lloyd decides to try again. Babylon and Ren accompany him.
At the Church, the Father panics upon seeing Lloyd, but Escher and the nuns eventually persuade him to let Lloyd stay. Assigned cleanup duty, Lloyd notices Saria, his elder sister, the fourth princess, arriving. Known as a musical prodigy, Saria gets into trouble with two thugs outside the gates. Escher steps in to help, but is dragged into the scuffle.
Concerned about the day’s scheduled recital, which Lloyd and Grim suspect is a ritual used to cast divine sorcery, Lloyd intervenes. Ren puts everyone to sleep, and Lloyd uses Jade’s teleportation magic to remove the thugs. Ren and Babylon feel moved seeing Jade’s magic used well. Escher invites Lloyd to join the recital, but Saria notes he hasn’t rehearsed, so he watches instead.
As the recital begins, Lloyd and Babylon briefly sense a strange presence but focus on the performance, which captivates everyone. Grim confirms divine sorcery is at work. Lloyd analyzes it with his Spelltaker sword and is amazed by its complex, unfamiliar structure.
Grim identifies Escher as the caster, and Lloyd realizes she’s earned divine recognition. The spell’s unreadable mana signature and unknown magical system intrigue him.
Lloyd tells Grim about the strange gaze infused with mana that he sensed, which grew stronger since the recital started. Suspecting it comes from the sky, Lloyd believes it might be a God’s servant. He and Grim ride the Shadow Wolf to find its source.
They teleport a great distance away, reaching a cloud-covered realm beyond a magical barrier. After pressing on, they discover a temple-like structure with a large bell. Atop it sits the same winged, blond-haired figure from the episode’s opening. Episode 1 closes as Lloyd recognizes this figure as the one who has been watching the recital all along.
What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2? (speculative)
With episode 1’s tense opening scene tying directly to its final moments, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 is expected to properly reveal the identity of the mysterious winged figure. The next episode will likely explore who this being is, how they respond to Lloyd and Grim’s sudden arrival, and what role they play in the story.
Given the confrontation shown at the start of the premiere, a battle between Lloyd and this figure seems inevitable, and viewers can anticipate I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2 building up to that clash.
