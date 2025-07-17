I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST. In episode 2, Lloyd confronts Jihreil, an angel in Paradise. After defeating Jihreil, Lloyd learns divine sorcery from him. He also decides to follow the prince. Meanwhile, Babylon encounters a suspicious gray-haired pastor guarding the church garden.

They have a tense moment as Shiro also reacts fearfully to him. When Lloyd enters, Jihreil surprisingly recognizes the pastor. It’s later revealed that the pastor has ominous creatures hidden beneath the garden and is seemingly plotting something.

With that, the next episode is anticipated to uncover more about the pastor’s true identity, his intentions, and the part he plays in the larger narrative.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 release (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

As previously stated, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3, titled "Ghoul Hunting," is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can access the English-subtitled version earlier on Wednesday, July 23, at varying times.

The release timings for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, July 23 8:00 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, July 23 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, July 23 11:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, July 23 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, July 23 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, July 23 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, July 23 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, July 24 12:30 AM

Where to watch I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3?

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 will air on various TV networks across Japan, starting with TV TOKYO on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are scheduled for TV Osaka and TV Aichi later the same day at 1:30 AM JST, followed by other TV platforms that will air the episode at later dates.

For Japanese fans, the sequel will be available for streaming online on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Bandai Channel, Hulu, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.

For international audiences, this Summer 2025 anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, offering availability worldwide.

A brief recap of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2

Lloyd faces Jihreil (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 2, titled "Jihreil’s Miracles," opens with Lloyd and Grim encountering the winged, blonde-haired being. He reveals that they’re in Paradise and introduces himself as Jihreil, an angel serving as a sacred envoy to the 64 deities residing there.

Jihreil is astonished to see a human there, as the "wall of realms" should separate this place from the human world. Curious and wary, Jihreil instructs Lloyd to leave, but he instead expresses interest in learning divine sorcery. Jihreil says that only those deemed worthy may receive such power and denies Lloyd’s request.

Lloyd persists, prompting Jihreil to attack using Luxa swords, weapons created using divine sorcery that Lloyd’s Spelltaker cannot analyze. Realizing that Luxa swords act as physical objects once conjured, Lloyd tests their durability while casting multiple spells simultaneously, a feat that leaves even Jihreil stunned.

To outmaneuver the angel, Lloyd uses Guisarme’s Shadow Wolf offensive teleportation move. While he initially fails to hit Jihrei, Lloyd tries to perfect the offensive spell mid-fight. After several exchanges, Lloyd manages to land a blow that shatters Jihreil’s supposedly invincible Luxa. Jihreil finally admits his loss, accepting he was only talking big.

Impressed by Lloyd’s abilities, he agrees to teach him divine sorcery. However, Jihreil secretly attempts to possess Lloyd under the pretext of making a pact, but overwhelmed by Lloyd’s immense mana, Jihreil can only inhabit his palm. He then engraves the mana signature for divine sorcery onto Lloyd’s soul, granting him access to this new type of magic.

Seeing an innocent human child wielding immeasurable mana, something impossible for humans, Jihreil appears to have a moment of realization. Lloyd’s genuine excitement for learning new magic reminds Jihreil of someone he once deeply respected.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 may introduce a new villain (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Excited, Lloyd tries using divine sorcery immediately, but ends up summoning a colossal, spine-like creature, an incredible show of strength that shocks both Grim and Jihreil. Grim notes that Lloyd now can conquer both the Netherworld and Paradise. Realizing the prince’s potential, Jihreil chooses to accompany him on his journey.

Meanwhile, back at the church, Ren grows anxious over Lloyd’s sudden disappearance. Babylon, sensing something off from the church's inner garden, decides to investigate. However, a gray-haired pastor stops him. Noticing the pastor isn’t wearing a Rosary, Babylon becomes suspicious.

When Shiro and Ren enter, Shiro reacts fearfully to the pastor, sensing something dangerous. A tense moment follows, but just then Lloyd returns. As their group leaves, Jihreil spots the pastor and recognizes him with visible shock.

Lloyd acquires divine sorcery (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

Later, Escher mentions that the garden is commonly used to rest pets, slightly easing Babylon’s worries. However, recalling the pastor’s odd presence and Shiro’s reaction, Babylon can’t shake the feeling that something is amiss.

However, with their original goal of Lloyd acquiring divine sorcery complete, Babylon decides not to probe further. Lloyd declares that they will leave the church.

Episode 2 ends by revealing a hidden door in the garden, with monstrous creatures lurking beneath. The pastor decides not to pursue Lloyd’s group but rather increase security around the garden, muttering that he doesn’t want any interruptions as "the day" approaches.

What to expect in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3? (speculative)

Lloyd and the pastor cross paths (Image via Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab)

With episode 2 heightening the tension through the introduction of the mysterious pastor, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3 is expected to shed more light on his true identity. Since Jihreil appeared to recognize him, the next episode will likely delve deeper into the pastor’s role in the story, possibly revealing him as a new antagonist.

In I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 3, viewers can also hope to get answers about the ominous creatures in the garden, the pastor’s goals, and the meaning behind the "day" he mentioned, as suspense and action continue to escalate.

