Dandadan chapter 205: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 205 is set to be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 204, released in Japan on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, sees the Evil Eye arrive and take over the fight against Enenra.He takes Seiko to safety before engaging the smoke yokai, but struggles to land a blow. Since his moves are not working out, Evil Eye lets Jiji take over. Jiji manages to successfully land a hit using his Ha Wave/spiritual power attack, surprising Enenra and proving he's found a way to fight back.With Jiji now facing Enenra and finally figuring out how to land a hit, the next chapter is likely to spotlight their battle and see whether Jiji can take down a yokai on his own.Dandadan chapter 205 release date, time, and countdownSeiko loses to Enenra (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan chapter 205 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Due to timezone differences, most international readers can access the chapter earlier on Monday, August 4, 2025, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan chapter 205 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time zonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeMonday, August 48:00 AMEastern Standard TimeMonday, August 411:00 AMBritish Summer TimeMonday, August 44:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeMonday, August 45:00 PMIndian Standard TimeMonday, August 48:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeMonday, August 411:00 PMAustralia Central Daylight TimeTuesday, August 51:30 AMWhere to read Dandadan chapter 205?Dandadan chapter 205 will be released on different digital platforms, such as Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. The MANGA Plus and Viz Media websites provide free access, but only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.For full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or the Shonen Jump+ site. The latter only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, accessible either through a point system or a subscription.A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 204Evil Eye fails to defeat Enenra (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan chapter 204, titled Enenra, the Smoke Yokai, begins with the Evil Eye's arrival just as Enenra has taken down Seiko. He mocks her defeat and finds it amusing that she was beaten by a &quot;loser.&quot; Enenra is unfazed, set to also claim the powers of the Evil Eye.The Evil Eye tosses one of the phantom thieves he'd already defeated at Enenra, but since he's made of smoke, the attack passes right through him. Enenra quickly realizes that this was just a distraction so the Evil Eye could pull Seiko out from under him. Evil Eye is sure that Enenra doesn't stand a chance against him.The two clash, but the Evil Eye's hits continue to pass through Enenra without hitting, while Enenra's blows keep landing. The Evil Eye calls him a cheater and sarcastically nicknames him &quot;Nug Lover.&quot; Enenra replies that he's actually known as the &quot;Red Baron.&quot; He acknowledges the Evil Eye's strength, but he's sure that he's stronger.Suddenly, Jiji asks to exchange with the Evil Eye. Seeing that Evil Eye's attacks are ineffective, he wants to take a shot. Evil Eye agrees to switch out, telling Jiji to swap back again soon. With that, Jiji takes over the fight.Enenra doesn't take Jiji seriously, considering that even Evil Eye didn't stand a chance against him. He warns Jiji that in his regular human form, he won't survive the yokai's attacks. But Jiji is ready to risk everything. He fires off his Ha Wave/spiritual ki attack. To Enenra's shock, it actually hits him.The chapter closes with Enenra stunned that Jiji's attack landed, while Jiji's confidence grows as he's finally figured out a way to fight back.What to expect in Dandadan chapter 205? (speculative)Jiji vs. Enenra is set to unfold in chapter 205 (Image via Science SARU)With Jiji now taking over the fight and managing to land a hit on Enenra, Dandadan chapter 205 is likely to center on their escalating showdown. The clash is bound to heat up, and readers can expect to see whether Jiji can take down the smoke yokai on his own, potentially giving him a well-deserved spotlight.The next entry may also give a glimpse into Momo and Vamola's battle against the chameleon-faced alien and the phantom thieves.