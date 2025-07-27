The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 review: CygamesPictures blends emotional depth and suspense while intensifying tension

Released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 makes for another fascinating and emotionally rich experience. The story moves forward with seamless narrative direction, blending emotional moments and key revelations alongside a rise in suspense.Yoshiki finally comes to terms with Hikaru’s death. He tells the impostor a key detail about the timeline, which helps him process the grief, which further deepens his bond with the fake. Meanwhile, the impostor gets in contact with Tanaka’s barrier, which intensifies their search and adds to the larger mystery.CygamesPictures continues with their quality production with striking visuals and thorough storytelling. The episode is well-paced; the overall quality remains consistent, making it a captivating watch that progresses Yoshiki and the impostor’s connection in fascinating ways.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 review: Brilliant direction intensifies the story with key reveals and growing suspenseThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 summaryYoshiki as he finds Hikaru's dead body (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 intensifies tension while maintaining an emotional tone, all blended together with superb storytelling and executed with flawless direction. Titled &quot;Summer Festival,&quot; the narrative opens with the impostor Hikaru reflecting on how little he understands about the world.He also expresses his growing disgust with his original form, especially how it starts to seep out of Hikaru’s body. Yoshiki sees these changes as signs that Hikaru is trying to become better, though Rie’s warning still lingers in his mind.At school, students prepare for an upcoming recital. After class, Asako warns Yuki not to cross the train tracks, sensing something's off. Yuki takes a different route, as Asako’s instincts are often spot on.Hikaru and Yoshiki in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 (Image via CygamesPictures)Later, Yoshiki, Hikaru, and Kaoru attend the village’s summer festival. On the way, they overhear gossip about Kaoru skipping school and criticism of their mother, an outsider from Tokyo. Hikaru unexpectedly lifts everyone’s spirits.Meanwhile, the villagers discuss the Indo’s rituals and the death of Hikaru’s father. They suspect the ritual failed and unleashed something dangerous from the mountain into their village. Tanaka shows up with the relic, believed to be a head.He thinks the Indos used it in their rituals, which apparently appeases the mountain god. The artifact seems to repel spirits, and he believes the mountain becomes accessible with it. He also suspects that the summer festival may be connected to the mountain god, noting how their village has no churches and only one shrine.Impostor Hikaru faces the barrier in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 (Image via CygamesPictures)At the shrine gate, Hikaru suddenly hits an invisible barrier. His hand that touched it reacts; part of his true form begins peeling away. Hikaru stays behind while Yoshiki and Kaoru continue ahead. Meanwhile, Tanaka senses the disturbance and rushes to investigate.Later, Yoshiki and Hikaru sit by a stream, enjoying shaved ice. Yoshiki admits that the impostor feels different from the real Hikaru. The fake asks if that’s how he figured out the truth. Yoshiki reveals that he knew the truth from the moment he found Hikaru’s lifeless body. A flashback shows Yoshiki joining the search for Hikaru against his mother’s wish.He found Hikaru’s cold corpse but blacked out before alerting anyone. He was consumed by grief and returned home, then spent days in bed. Days later, when he was finally better, the impostor had already returned in Hikaru’s body.Tanaka in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 (Image via CygamesPictures)In the present, the impostor admits it took days to fix the body and assumes it must have appeared normal to Yoshiki when he found it. Yoshiki is overcome with grief, cries as he remembers the real Hikaru. The impostor knows that even though he can’t replace Yoshiki’s childhood friend, he promises to stay by his side and protect him no matter what.Elsewhere, Tanaka informs the elders that he can't rebuild the barrier; it costs him an internal organ each time. He confirms that this powerful entity was there among the crowd. He begins to suspect that it may have taken an entirely different form to blend in.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 reviewThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 ends with Rie standing at the railroad tracks that Asako warned Yuki about. A supernatural being appears, but Rie seems to push it back. Episode 4 gives glimpses of her past.The post-credits of The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 finally show the real Hikaru's last moments. He slipped and fell in the mountain rain. As he lies dying, Hikaru thinks about not wanting to leave Yoshiki alone. That’s when the entity approaches him, whom he calls &quot;Unuki-sama.&quot; His final wish is for someone, anyone, to stay by Yoshiki’s side, and the being begins to consume him.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 withholds CygamesPictures’ consistent production quality under Ryōhei Takeshita’s direction and series composition. It weaves together the show’s unsettling atmosphere with emotional and suspenseful undertones.Yoshiki grieves Hikaru's death (Image via CygamesPictures)The central focus is how Yoshiki finally accepts Hikaru’s death. The way he reveals the truth for the first time, that too to the imposter, is carried out brilliantly. Until that point, he carried that burden alone, unable to face the reality, which added to his grief. Sharing it with someone helps him accept the truth and move forward. This further strengthens his bond with the impostor.Meanwhile, Tanaka’s side of the developments adds to the mystery. He now suspects that the entity he’s after is nearby, hiding among them. This development significantly advances his search. At the same time, the impostor’s reaction to the barrier suggests he’s unsettled and may soon take action against those who are trying to uncover the truth.This mix of emotion and growing tension creates a compelling balance. It also signals that the stakes are gradually rising. The appearance of another supernatural presence at the train tracks and Rie’s presence there add more suspense. Asako’s intuition, once again proving accurate, suggests she may also be sensitive to forces others can’t perceive.The fake Hikaru runs into the barrier (Image via CygamesPictures)The ultimate reveal of the real Hikaru’s death finally offers clarity. It not only confirms how he died but adds emotional weight to the impostor’s current role in Yoshiki’s life.Hikaru’s final wish for someone to stay by Yoshiki’s side aligns with what the impostor has been doing, and whether intentional or not, this link brings a subtle emotional resonance to the story.CygamesPictures continues to deliver on the production front with another brilliant entry. The animation continues to stand out with picturesque visuals, creating a striking balance between eerie and captivating through meticulous art direction and graphic composition.Both emotional and unsettling, supernatural scenes blend naturally, making the tone feel cohesive throughout. The voice acting remains impressive. The music further enhances the overall atmosphere.Altogether, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 steadily blends its emotional core with supernatural mystery and suspense. Each plotline moves forward with brilliant direction. Along with the fantastic visuals, sound design, and direction work, it makes for a thoroughly engaging watch.Final thoughtsFrom the narrative to visuals, sound, and overall production elements, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 excels in every aspect, delivering a well-rounded experience across the board. 