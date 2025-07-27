The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST on Netflix. The episode will also be aired on TV networks like Sapporo TV and TV Shinshu, and streamed on Japanese websites like ABEMA.The previous episode primarily focused on Hikaru and Yoshiki attending the summer festival with Kaoru, Yoshiki's sister. Furthermore, Tanaka was seen in the episode coming close to catching the entity and coming to a conclusion that might endanger Hikaru.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)As mentioned previously, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 will be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, a few regions, including Japan, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday, August 3, 2025, due to the difference in time zone:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time2:00 amSunday, August 3, 2025Eastern Daylight Time1:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Pacific Daylight Time10:00 amSaturday, August 2, 2025British Summer Time6:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Central European Summer Time7:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Philippine Standard Time1:00 amSunday, August 3, 2025Brasilia Time2:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Where to watch?Fans in Japan can watch episodes of the late-night horror anime series on several television networks, including Aomori Bradcast, Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, and other relevant networks. The episode will also be streamed exclusively in Japan by ABEMA.Global fans of the series can tune into Netflix for the upcoming episode of the anime, which will be available in both Japanese and English dubbing. While the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurate as of the time of publication, they may change in the event of any delays.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4: A brief recapEpisode 4, titled Summer Festival, starts by showing Hikaru and Yoshiki feeding the cat, while Hikaru is still trying to cope with being a normal human being. While Hikaru and Yoshiki were in his room, Hikaru came up with the idea of going to the summer festival with Yoshiki and Kaoru, Yoshiki's sister.While Hikaru, Yoshiki, and Kaoru were enjoying the festival, the three men from before were discussing the Indou family ritual at Kubitachi Mountain. Soon, Tanaka also joins the men in their discussions about the ritual. Meanwhile, as Hikaru and the others were passing, Hikaru got caught in the barrier trap laid by Tanaka and was detached from the group.As Hikaru and Yoshiki were talking, Hikaru asked Yoshiki how he had figured out the truth about Hikaru's alien identity. As Yoshiki explained, he had seen Hikaru's dead body in the mountains before the new Hikaru's arrival. Additionally, Tanaka concluded that the entity might be morphed as a human being, making it hard to detect.What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5? (Speculative)Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)The upcoming episode, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5, will likely focus more on Tanaka's investigation, with a possibility of discovering Hikaru. Furthermore, the story and interactions between Hikaru and Yoshiki are likely to continue in the upcoming episode.Also read:Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 release dateThe Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025I can't imagine a sadder story than Demon Slayer with Muichiro as the protagonist