  The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 27, 2025 01:30 GMT
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST on Netflix. The episode will also be aired on TV networks like Sapporo TV and TV Shinshu, and streamed on Japanese websites like ABEMA.

The previous episode primarily focused on Hikaru and Yoshiki attending the summer festival with Kaoru, Yoshiki's sister. Furthermore, Tanaka was seen in the episode coming close to catching the entity and coming to a conclusion that might endanger Hikaru.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

As mentioned previously, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 will be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, a few regions, including Japan, will be able to watch the episode on Sunday, August 3, 2025, due to the difference in time zone:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time2:00 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time1:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time10:00 amSaturday, August 2, 2025
British Summer Time6:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025
Central European Summer Time7:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025
Philippine Standard Time1:00 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Brasilia Time2:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Where to watch?

Fans in Japan can watch episodes of the late-night horror anime series on several television networks, including Aomori Bradcast, Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, and other relevant networks. The episode will also be streamed exclusively in Japan by ABEMA.

Global fans of the series can tune into Netflix for the upcoming episode of the anime, which will be available in both Japanese and English dubbing. While the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurate as of the time of publication, they may change in the event of any delays.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4: A brief recap

Episode 4, titled Summer Festival, starts by showing Hikaru and Yoshiki feeding the cat, while Hikaru is still trying to cope with being a normal human being. While Hikaru and Yoshiki were in his room, Hikaru came up with the idea of going to the summer festival with Yoshiki and Kaoru, Yoshiki's sister.

While Hikaru, Yoshiki, and Kaoru were enjoying the festival, the three men from before were discussing the Indou family ritual at Kubitachi Mountain. Soon, Tanaka also joins the men in their discussions about the ritual. Meanwhile, as Hikaru and the others were passing, Hikaru got caught in the barrier trap laid by Tanaka and was detached from the group.

As Hikaru and Yoshiki were talking, Hikaru asked Yoshiki how he had figured out the truth about Hikaru's alien identity. As Yoshiki explained, he had seen Hikaru's dead body in the mountains before the new Hikaru's arrival. Additionally, Tanaka concluded that the entity might be morphed as a human being, making it hard to detect.

What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The upcoming episode, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5, will likely focus more on Tanaka's investigation, with a possibility of discovering Hikaru. Furthermore, the story and interactions between Hikaru and Yoshiki are likely to continue in the upcoming episode.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Edited by Maithreyi S
