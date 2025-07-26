Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 28, 2025, according to official sources. NAVER webtoons have only revealed the release date for the chapter, and not the time, as usual.The previous two chapters—18 and 19—were released together and mostly focused on the Cheonguem's arrival and Baskerville's confrontation with him. Furthermore, it also featured the conversation between Evelyn and the Dolphin Queen.Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 release detailsAs mentioned previously, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 is set to be released on Monday, July 28, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). As always, NAVER webtoons, which have been officially publishing the manhwa, have only provided a release date, and not a specific time of release.While this has been an ongoing issue with the series so far, the recent Anime Expo 2025 announcement by author S.I.U. might change the trend, and a release time will also be provided to the fans, both South Korean and International. However, based on the weekly analysis, the chapter will likely be available around late afternoon or early evening-ish for the global fans.Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs of publishing this article, only NAVER webtoons is the official website for the popular spinoff series' chapter release. However, with the recent developments and announcements at the Anime Expo, the upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 will be available on the WEBTOON website as well.While NAVER only publishes the manhwa in Korean, WEBTOON will release the official English translation of the chapters. For the time being, the only English option available for the manhwa chapters is unofficial websites, which are strongly advised against.A brief recap of Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 18 &amp; 19Chapter 18- Brief recapChapter 18 began with Cheonguem killing Baskerville and noticing Urek Mazino, who was still flying across to the sky to the Dolphin Queen's location. Meanwhile, Lou was crying over Grandpa Sancho's dead body, and that's when Evelyn was approached by the Dolphin Queen. As Urek arrived at the location and was talking to Evelyn and Lou, the Princess came and started attacking him.While other participants started appearing and demanding the crown, the Dolphin Queen refused to give it to anyone. To defeat Urek and the other, Cheonguem granted powers to the Alpha Bull and wanted to team up. However, the Bull attacked Cheonguem instead, but was easily defeated and taken in by the latter as a slave, to fight the others.Chapter 19- Brief recapThe chapter began with Evelyn telling Lou about a man who was similarly dressed like him. After requesting help finding the man, Urek took two lightbearers and Aru with him to find the person. Meanwhile, a group of regulars from Urek's team were camping near the throne to kill anyone who came in and took the throne for themselves.The regulars then devised a plan with one of them wearing a cloth covering his head, essentially to imitate the crown and draw out other regulars who were hiding and had the same idea to ambush. The plan worked, and the place was filled with chaos—regulars fighting and killing each other to acquire the crown. The chapter then ended with Urek and Cheongeum confronting each other.What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20? (Speculative)The upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 will likely feature a faceoff between Urek and Cheongeum, which can only be assumed to be one of the most crucial battles of the series. Furthermore, as the princess arrives at the throne, Urek's teammates' fate will also be decided.Also read:The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4 release dateThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 4 release dateThe Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025