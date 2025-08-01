  • home icon
Dandadan season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Aug 01, 2025 00:58 GMT
Dandadan season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and more (Image via Science SARU)
According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. In episode 5, aired on Friday, August 1, Jiji returns when Taro accidentally eats something hot, revealing that hot water can bring Jiji back, while cold water lets the Evil Eye take over.

With no permanent fix yet, the group stays on high alert until they can exorcise the yokai. Momo invites Aira and Okarun to stay at her place in case things go south, which it does as a mishap triggers the Evil Eye to take over. Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Naki Kito is actually an alien subterranean. She’s on the run and determined to get revenge on Momo.

With the Evil Eye’s return, episode 6 is expected to show whether hot water can bring Jiji back now, or if Seiko, Momo, and co will have to face the yokai head-on once again.

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Okarun and Momo in episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)
As previously mentioned, Dandadan season 2 episode 6, titled We Became A Family, is scheduled for release on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 12:26 am JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version will be accessible to most international fans earlier, on Thursday, August 7, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time ZoneDateTime
Pacific Daylight TimeThursday, August 78:26 AM
Central Daylight TimeThursday, August 710:26 AM
Eastern Daylight TimeThursday, August 711:26 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 73:26 PM
Central European Summer TimeThursday, August 75:26 AM
Indian Standard TimeThursday, August 78:56 PM
Philippines Standard TimeThursday, August 711:26 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeFriday, August 812:56 AM
Where to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 6?

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 will air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations in Japan, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for later that day on AT-X at 10:30 pm JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, August 13 at 12:30 am JST.

In Japan, the next episode of this Summer 2025 season will also be available on various streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.

For viewers across the globe, this sequel is streaming on major platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing access to the episodes worldwide.

A brief recap of Dandadan season 2 episode 5

The Evil Eye will break loose in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)
Dandadan season 2 episode 5, titled We Can All Stay There Together!, starts with Seiko, Momo, and Manjiro attempting to exorcise Jiji, still encased inside Taro’s body. But they fail to get rid of the Evil Eye. Later, at Momo’s house, the group gathers for a meal. The mantis shrimp alien, Penny Weeny, explains he returned to Earth because his cow stopped producing milk.

As his son Chiquitita needs it to survive and his home planet makes things difficult, he decided to stay on Earth. Meanwhile, Manjiro mentions it will take time to gather the hayashi performers needed for the exorcism. He suspects even then, it might not succeed. Jiji’s spiritual power makes it hard to separate him from the yokai, and even if they can remove it from his body, he worries it may leave lasting impacts on Jiji.

Things take a turn when Taro eats something hot and suddenly says everything’s gone dark. It’s actually Jiji speaking. Taro opens his face, confirming that Jiji has turned back to normal.

Seiko splashes cold water, and the Evil Eye takes over. Then, with hot water again, Jiji comes back. Now knowing how to reverse the possession temporarily, Seiko apologizes for sending the kids off on their own, unaware of how serious the situation would become.

Turbo Granny warns that the Evil Eye is no ordinary yokai, it was originally a mountain yokai, so powerful that it used to be revered as a god. Typically, it drives its hosts to madness and death, but Jiji’s strong spiritual energy makes him an ideal vessel. She believes this Evil Eye is still young, which is why they've managed to hold it off so far. But Turbo Granny fears it won’t last long.

Until the exorcism can be performed, the group must monitor Jiji closely. Taro’s barrier is weakening against its power, so Seiko tells everyone to carry hot water to suppress the Evil Eye if it emerges. The next day, Jiji visits his parents at the hospital. Momo and Okarun enjoy a romantic moment during the ride there.

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that the Kito men have been arrested for their crimes, but the matriarch, Naki Kito, is still at large. Hiding in the woods, Naki, injured and furious over the death of her Tsuchinoko, vows revenge on Momo. She then sheds off her skin, revealing her true form- an alien subterranean.

Back at school, Momo invites Aira and Okarun to move into her house until Jiji’s exorcism is done. Meanwhile, Taro’s barrier is broken. At dinner that night, a drop of soy sauce falls on Jiji’s hand, triggering the Evil Eye’s return. Episode 5 ends with the yokai breaking loose and starting another rampage.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 6? (speculative)

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 will see the hayashi performer's entrance (Image via Science SARU)
With the Evil Eye breaking loose at Momo’s house, Dandadan season 2 episode 6 is likely to kick off another intense showdown. With no barrier now holding it back, the focus will probably be on how Seiko, Momo, and the others try to stop the yokai, most likely involving another exorcism attempt with the hayashi performers.

It remains to be seen whether hot water will still bring Jiji back or if a full-blown fight is unavoidable. As Jiji’s fate remains uncertain, the tension is bound to rise. The next episode may also shed light on Naki Kito, now revealed as a subterranean alien, and her plans for revenge against Momo and the group.

Dishani Dutta

