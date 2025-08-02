Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: Kafka transforms into his Kaiju form as he and Narumi defeat No. 9

Premiered on Saturday, August 2, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 follows Kafka struggling to transform while Kikoru holds off No. 9. As her backstory is revealed, she pushes herself to protect others, hoping to buy Kafka time. Kikoru’s words help Kafka overcome his fear. He finally transforms into No. 8.No. 9 tries to take him down, but Kafka has grown stronger and has a better grasp on his Kaiju powers after facing Isao Shinomiya. He fights back and lands a decisive blow, crushing No. 9 and showing just how powerful Kaiju No. 8 truly is. Meanwhile, Narumi showcases his full power and uses his unique Kaiju weapon to take down the other No. 9.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: Kikoru’s backstory is revealed as she and Kafka battle Kaiju No. 9A young Kikoru with her mother, Hikari Shinomiya (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3, titled The Strongest Division, adapts manga chapter 44 till parts of chapter 48. The narrative picks up with Kafka struggling to transform into his Kaiju form. Kikoru steps in to save him just in time. She questions whether No. 9 is interfering with Kafka’s transformation somehow.As the fight continues, Kikoru tries to shift No. 9’s focus to regeneration, hoping to buy Kafka enough time to transform. She knows she can’t win alone, and Kafka’s kaiju power is crucial.The Kaiju splits its head to fight them both at once. They struggle to keep up despite their combined efforts. Even with injuries piling up, Kikoru pushes forward, determined to be the one protecting others this time.Kikoru helps Kafka overcome his fear and transform (Image via Production I.G)Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 shifts to Kikoru’s past. The story reveals more about her mother, Hikari Shinomiya, the Valkyrie who wielded Numbers Weapon 4, one of the deadliest of the Numbers Weapons. Young Kikoru greatly admired her mother and wanted to be just as strong.Unfortunately, everything changed when her mother, captain of the Second Division, was killed during the Kaiju No. 6 incident. Kikoru felt helpless for not being able to protect her and vowed to become strong enough to protect others in the future.Back at the fight, Kikoru lands a serious hit on No. 9. Kafka uses the opportunity to try transforming again. But this time, he realizes the real problem isn’t No. 9 interfering; it’s his own fear of losing control and hurting his friends. His transformation fails for a fourth time.Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3: Kafka’s transformation succeeds as he and Narumi defeat Kaiju No. 9With Kafka unable to fight as No. 8, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 continues the struggle against No. 9. Gen Narumi takes charge with Kafka out. He unleashes 98% combat power and he goes after the second No. 9. Narumi’s blows cauterize the wound, so the Kaiju struggles to regenerate. He doesn’t give it a moment to recover either.Regardless, No. 9 adapts and lands a severe counter. But Narumi also walks away unscathed. Chief Shinomiya thinks that Kaiju No. 9 is evolving like a virus. It’s fast, unpredictable, and a dangerous threat that needs to be taken down as soon as possible. Narumi’s fight escalates as he reveals his full power. His eyes change. No. 9 thinks it looks just like a Kaiju’s.Narumi uses Numbers Weapon 1 (Image via Production I.G)Before it can realize anything further, Narumi blasts a hole through it. Isao Shinomiya then reveals that Narumi is using his second unique weapon, Retina 0001. It’s the oldest Kaiju Weapon made from the eyes of Kaiju No. 1, who could see the future.Narumi now weilds that power. Using it, he reads No. 9’s moves and attacks, landing a straight hit to its core, and takes it down in an instant. Though Narumi wins, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 sees Kafka Hibino and Kikoru still struggling.Kafka is overwhelmed not just by the fight but by the fear of losing control and hurting his comrades. Upon learning why he can’t transform, Kikoru tells him not to underestimate her or his other comrades, or even himself. Her words finally break through Kafka.He’s reminded that he can trust his friends and they’re strong enough and won’t die easily. He finds new resolve. His fifth transformation succeeds, and everyone braces to see Kaiju No. 8 join the fray.Kafka faces Kaiju No. 9 in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 (Image via Production I.G)In the final scenes of Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3, No. 9 is now sure that Kafka really is Kaiju No. 8. It lets out a scream that revives all the fallen Yoju. No. 9 grows wings and prepares to face No. 8. Kafka takes on No. 9 while Kikoru handles the revived Yoju. No. 9 has planned the way to take Kafka down from their last fight.Unfortunately for the Kaiju, Kafka surprises it by ripping out its core before it even realizes what’s happening. Turns out it’s just the ant Kaiju’s core. Regardless, Kafka now has a solid guess where the real one is.It’s revealed that Kafka has also powered up. He now has a new grasp on his true Kaiju potential after he fought Chief Shinomiya and lost control of his kaiju counterpart. He learned new moves, and now uses them against No. 9. Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 ends as Kafka lands a powerful blow that pulverizes both No. 9 and the ant Kaiju, leaving everyone stunned with his true powers.Final thoughtsKafka in this episode (Image via Production I.G) Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 3 maintains focus on the battle against Kaiju No. 9. Kafka undergoes emotional growth and manages to transform with Kikoru's support. The episode also shows Kikoru's backstory. Viewers get a full look at Captain Narumi's true potential and powers. Both Kafka and Narumi manage to take down the two No. 9 that appeared, but it leaves with lingering suspense about whether the real threat has truly been dealt with, or if the fight will only escalate from here.