Vinland Saga manga review: A fitting ending for one of the greatest Seinen of our time

On Friday, July 25, 2025, the Vinland Saga manga came to a close with a total of 220 chapters. Makoto Yukimura’s Seinen manga concluded after a 20-year run with a little bittersweet yet satisfying end. The series has consistently received praise for its setup, storytelling depth, in-depth character development, and much more. And it stayed true to these strengths right till the end.Though it closes with an open-ended conclusion, it remains true to the themes it’s always stood for. The story maintains a fair share of emotional moments and violence, all while retaining its deeply human tone. It explores how violence is a core human nature, no matter the location or setting. But it also shows that kindness endures despite its fair share of challenges.This manga is undoubtedly leaving behind a legacy. It's an emotional, heartfelt story of the struggle to prove humanity's kind side. The series can be called nothing but beautiful, a story that has arguably earned a place as one of the standout titles in the genre.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga. Reader discretion is advised.Vinland Saga manga ending review: A standout among new-gen Seinen inspired by real historyThorfinn Karlsefni's story comes to a close with 220 chapters (Image via Kodansha)The Vinland Saga manga began its serialization back in April 2005. It has finally come to a close now in 2025, after two decades. The story centered on a fictionalized take on the real-life Icelandic explorer Thorfinn Karlsefni. His story has captivated fans in the animanga community alike since the show debuted in both mediums.After its long, emotional journey, Thorfinn’s story finishes in a way that feels fitting, bittersweet, slightly melancholic, yet somehow quite satisfying. The ending is open-ended, as Thorfinn’s story doesn’t end per se. Rather, it concludes with the end of his expedition in Vinland.That said, this ending remains faithful to the spirit of the original Vinland Sagas. This way, this end honors the historical roots without compromising the fictional depth that made it what it is. The manga blends a spectacular combination of character arcs, complex themes, and striking visuals. Thorfinn’s objective in Vinland may have failed, but the overall story never truly hinged on its success.A young Thorfinn in Vinland Saga manga (Image via Kodansha)It was important indeed, but his attempt to build a peaceful settlement and coexist with the native population ultimately failed, much like the real accounts in the source texts. What stands out in this manga is the weight of his efforts, the honesty in his aspiration, and the hope in the world he envisioned.Einar’s death is another emotional turning point in Vinland Saga. After choosing to take a life, something that went against the values he developed throughout the story, he was left with the weight of that choice. Still, he died saving someone, staying true to the core of who he always was.There’s a sense that he found some form of closure in that final moment, and perhaps, some peace. His fate is tragic, but there’s a strange sense of comfort in the way it unfolded, like he was finally able to meet Arnheid again without shame or guilt. His death also came as a remarkable twist, tragic but deeply moving.Einar, buried with his beloved Arnheid's statue (Image via Kodansha)There was something heartbreakingly beautiful in how he ultimately reunited with his beloved Arnheid. They had already been separated once. Leaving the Arnheid village would’ve meant saying goodbye to her all over again. But even as buried, he remained in the village named after her in the end, along with her statue. It’s as if, at least in death, he found his way back to her and could finally remain by her side.Thorfinn, Gudrid, and their son survive. He reunites with them outside Vinland. Their lives continue, but their dream for a peaceful home in Vinland didn’t work out, at least this time. In his parting gesture, Thorfinn gives Plmk the wheat seeds. This is also symbolic; in the final scenes, Plmk is seen cultivating that wheat alone, a quiet but powerful image that speaks volumes about the persistence of hope.Meanwhile, Bug-Eyes and Niskawaji'j’s decision to leave and start a life together elsewhere adds some warmth and further hope to an otherwise heavy ending. They represent both the Nords and the natives, yet they can’t live with either side and decide to settle &quot;somewhere not there.&quot; Their end is only the beginning. It shows that even amid failure and conflict, the bonds people form can carry them forward.Karli’s growth and his vow to try again one day reflect the thematic core of Vinland Saga that peace, while difficult to attain, is still worth striving for. His plan to learn the native language and approach a future settlement with a better understanding gives the finale a sense of cautious optimism.Thorfinn’s vision may not have succeeded in his lifetime, but it continues through those who came after him. That legacy of striving, of belief in peace despite humanity’s flaws, is what lingers, and is exactly what makes the Vinland Saga ending beautiful.The relationship between Thorfinn and Plmk also highlights this thread. Their bond remains despite the war among their people. The mutual respect they share plays a key role in shaping the final moments of the story. Even Miskwekepu'j, who once saw Thorfinn as an enemy, chooses to save him. His words, &quot;I have no enemies,&quot; echo the beliefs of the native’s Great Spirit.Thorfinn and Einar back at the farm (Image via Kodansha)This was a brilliant detail to add. And it gives their dynamic genuine weight. The way these delicate plot threads are woven into the conclusion offers a sense of peace, even in a story like Vinland Saga that doesn’t shy away from tragedy.The harsh realities of the world Vinland Saga represents are perfectly depicted in the series. The failure of Thorfinn’s settlement comes hand-in-hand with some of the manga’s most prominent themes like violence, conflict, and misunderstanding. These are deeply rooted in humanity and hard to escape.But alongside these grim aspects of human nature, it's also portrayed how kindness, hope, and aspiration for a world of peace live on even in failure and hopeless situations. It’s not a naive message. Rather, it’s one born of experience, pain, and growth. The next generation’s willingness to try again is what keeps that dream alive.The ending’s pacing can feel a little rushed to some extent, particularly in how the war with the natives unfolds and concludes. That said, it retains the typical Vinland Saga charm regardless. The story carries all the values that it embodies for all these years, that is, growth through hardship, the search for meaning, and the belief that people can change.The open-ended conclusion somewhat mirrors real life. Sometimes, things don’t resolve the way we want, or with a straightforward ending. That’s life. Thorfinn’s journey in Vinland ultimately ends not with success, but his vision lives on. The ending gives hope that someone else, likely the next generation, will carry the dream forward.Makoto Yukimura’s storytelling remains heartfelt throughout. It maintains consistent emotional depth, profound character arcs, and an overall well-researched historical influence. His artworks complement the narrative tone further. They elevate the storytelling with stunning visual representation.The realism, both in the narrative and the visual work, is part of what makes it so good; Vinland Saga never misses its charm of realism that mirrors the real world, especially in its darkest moments.Vinland Saga is often compared to other acclaimed Seinen series like Berserk or Vagabond. But it's the first among them, one of the rare few that actually reached a conclusion, that too with an ideal end. Yukimura-sensei didn’t try to force a definitive end.The manga didn't drag things around more than it should. It ends at the perfect juncture and leaves behind a rich, memorable tale that leaves fans with exactly what it was supposed to: one of the best fictionized stories of a grand saga. In the end, Vinland Saga is a tale about a boy blinded by vengeance turning into a man aspiring for a world of peace, a story about violence, forgiveness, growth, and the struggle to find peace in a violent world.Yukimura-sensei perfectly captures the ugliness of humanity. But he also beautifully represents the potential for kindness. In that way, the ending is not just fitting, it’s flawless. The legacy Thorfinn leaves behind speaks to the best parts of what it means to be human, and that’s what makes this manga’s ending feel so close to the heart.Final thoughtsVinland Saga makes for a fitting end that balances moments of emotion, realities, and flickers of hope. It’s an ending that doesn’t force a neat conclusion, yet still feels highly gratifying. The quality is maintained throughout its two-decade-long run. The complexities shown in this Seinen are what make it a truly memorable and rewarding experience.The explorations of human nature, contrasting violence and compassion, and the enduring hope for peace, will stay with readers long after its end. The very theme of pacifism woven throughout, the juxtaposition of brutality and peace, is what makes it so special, something that most definitely leaves a lasting mark, not only on the readers but on the animanga world in general.Yukimura-sensei’s manga has been an extraordinary journey that came to a beautifully appropriate close at the perfect juncture, sure to bring tears and goosebumps in equal measure. 