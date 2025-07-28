10 ongoing manga to read now that Vinland Saga and Kaiju No. 8 have ended

With Vinland Saga and Kaiju No. 8 wrapping up their unforgettable journeys, fans are on the hunt for the next ongoing manga to read that can match their emotional intensity and narrative brilliance. From Thorfinn’s path of redemption to Kafka’s monster-slaying transformation, these modern classics redefined what weekly manga could achieve.

In this guide, readers will discover series like Chainsaw Man, whose school arc channels Thorfinn’s inner turmoil; Blue Lock, featuring psychological soccer showdowns that echo battlefield rivalries; and Dandadan, which blends horror and humor as effectively as Kaiju No. 8 balances heart and action. Dive into these ten ongoing manga to read, each with its current volume count, where to catch up, and the standout arcs that mirror the qualities fans loved in Vinland Saga/Kaiju No. 8.

10 ongoing manga to read that will fill the void left by Vinland Saga and Kaiju No. 8

1) Chainsaw Man

Still from Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

As one of the most intense ongoing manga to read, Chainsaw Man explores humanity and monstrosity with the same moral ambiguity that defined Vinland Saga. In the School Arc (Volumes 13–21), Denji’s battles against the Justice Devil and his internal struggle for identity mirror Thorfinn’s quest for purpose beyond revenge. The unexpectedly heartfelt bonds, Denji risking everything to save his friends, recall Kaiju No. 8’s themes of camaraderie under fire.

The art pivots between grotesque horror and delicate emotional moments, showcasing Fujimoto’s range much like Makoto Yukimura’s painterly panels in Vinland Saga. Readers can follow Denji’s journey on Shueisha’s Manga Plus, Viz Media’s Shonen Jump digital platforms, or in print volumes for a tactile checkout experience.

2) Blue Lock

Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

A revolutionary take on sports, Blue Lock ranks among the top ongoing manga to read for fans of high‐stakes competition found in Kaiju No. 8. The Neo‐Egoist League Arc (Volumes 29–34) pits strikers in psychological warfare that rivals the brutal duels of Vinland Saga’s battlefield. Yoichi Isagi’s self‐doubt and drive to become the world’s greatest striker echo Thorfinn’s inner conflicts, while rival players loom as monstrous challenges akin to Kaiju.

The intense character monologues and split‐second decisions mirror the tactical brilliance of Askeladd in Vinland Saga, and the visceral on‐pitch carnage feels as climactic as a kaiju showdown. Available digitally via Kodansha’s K Manga or in print through Kodansha USA.

3) Dandadan

Still from Dandadan (Image via Shueisha)

With supernatural thrills and off‐the‐wall humor, Dandadan is an essential ongoing manga to read. The Cursed House Arc (Volumes 10–15) unleashes grotesque yokai whose designs and ferocity evoke Kaiju No. 8’s monster battles. Meanwhile, Momo and Okarun’s growing trust under dire circumstances recalls Thorfinn’s evolving relationships in Vinland Saga.

Tatsu expertly shifts between gut-punch scares—complete with body-horror transformations—and lighthearted banter, maintaining reader engagement through tonal whiplash. Fans can binge the latest chapters on Shonen Jump+ or collect Viz Media’s printed editions for a vibrant splash of color in key spreads.

4) Sakamoto Days

Still from Sakamoto Days (Image via Shueisha)

Combining lethal action with family warmth, Sakamoto Days shines among ongoing manga to read. The Family Restaurant Showdown Arc (Volumes 15–22) features kinetic fight scenes as polished as Kaiju No. 8’s climactic skirmishes and heartfelt protectiveness reminiscent of Leif Erikson’s devotion to loved ones in Vinland Saga.

Taro Sakamoto’s transition from hitman to devoted family man delivers the same emotional resonance fans crave, intense set-pieces tempered by everyday moments like grocery shopping with his wife. Read digitally on Manga Plus or in print from Viz Media, where the detailed backgrounds capture both explosion aftermaths and cozy kitchen counters.

5) Kagurabachi

Still from Kagurabachi (Image via Shueisha)

A rising star in ongoing manga to read, Kagurabachi tackles vengeance and honor much like Vinland Saga. Chihiro’s journey in the Enchanted Blades Exhibition Arc (Volumes 6–8) features supernatural sword duels with stakes as immense as any titan clash in Kaiju No. 8.

The artistry of blade sparks and flowing robes mirrors Yukimura’s dynamic panel compositions, while Chihiro’s dedication to avenge his father channels Thorfinn’s relentless pursuit of justice. Available on Shonen Jump+ or through Viz Media, this series is a potent mix of visceral tragedy and high‐octane swordplay.

6) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Still from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Image via Shogakukan)

This contemplative ongoing manga to read examines life after triumph, echoing Thorfinn’s search for meaning in Vinland Saga. In the Mortality Festival Arc (Volumes 11–14), immortal elf Frieren’s reflections on loss and the fleeting nature of human bonds carry the same emotional weight as Kaiju No. 8’s farewells to fallen comrades.

Yamada and Abe’s gentle pacing and lush landscapes reward patient readers, offering a meditative counterpoint to non-stop action. Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Sunday and available in Viz Media print editions, Frieren is perfect for those craving philosophical depth alongside fantasy.

7) Spy × Family

Still from Spy × Family (Image via Shueisha)

A heartwarming blend of espionage and family comedy, Spy × Family stands out among ongoing manga to read. The Halloween Mission Arc (Volumes 7–9) combines stealth and close‐quarters tension that mirror Kaiju No. 8’s urban battles, while Loid’s protective instincts toward Anya echo Thorfinn’s care for his companions in Vinland Saga.

Endo balances high-stakes infiltration sequences, villains threatened by silent subversion, with tender scenes of Yor teaching piano to Bond, crafting a rhythm as satisfying as the shifting tides of Vinland Saga’s alliances. Read on Shonen Jump+ or in Viz Media collections.

8) The Elusive Samurai

Still from The Elusive Samurai (Image via Shueisha)

For fans of historical epics, The Elusive Samurai is a must‐read ongoing manga to read. In the Kamakura Uprising Arc (Volumes 1–5), Hōjō Tokiyuki’s desperate evasion and survival tactics reflect Thorfinn’s single-minded drive in Vinland Saga. Meanwhile, the towering warlords evoke the monumental foes of Kaiju No. 8.

Matsui’s deft humor, Tokiyuki outwitting samurai with superhuman reflexes, grounds the drama in a relatable emotional core. Available digitally on Shonen Jump+ and in print via Viz Media, this series combines strategic cat-and-mouse with moments of genuine heartfelt connection.

9) Shangri-La Frontier

Still from Shangri-La Frontier (Image via Kodansha)

As one of the top ongoing manga to read, Shangri-La Frontier transports readers into the hyper-real VR world of SLF, where “trash-game hunter” Rakuro Hizutome turns glitches into an advantage. Its Seven Colossi Raid Arc (Volumes 18–22) pits Sunraku against colossal bosses, towering creatures whose scale and ferocity rival the titanic threats of Kaiju No. 8. Meanwhile, his strategic adaptability echoes the resourcefulness of Vinland Saga’s Thorfinn during siege battles.

Available in English via Kodansha USA (digital & print), Shangri-La Frontier continues to deliver pulse-pounding monster encounters and a protagonist whose underdog rise mirrors the heroic journeys that made Vinland Saga/Kaiju No. 8 unmissable.

10) Witch Hat Atelier

Still from Witch Hat Atelier (Image via Kodansha)

This beautifully illustrated ongoing manga to read follows Coco’s pursuit of forbidden magic. In the Forbidden Spell Arc (Volumes 8–14), the weight of power and consequence resonates with Vinland Saga’s moral dilemmas and Kaiju No. 8’s transformation struggles.

Shirahama’s detailed linework brings her fantasy realm to vivid life; every spell casting and library corridor feels immersive. Available in Kodansha’s K Manga and Kodansha Comics print editions, Witch Hat Atelier is a visual and emotional feast.

Final Thoughts

Each of these ongoing manga series sustains the legacy of Vinland Saga/Kaiju No. 8—through epic fights, moral complexity, and powerful bonds, while charting new territories in storytelling. Fans should pick up the latest volumes today and embark on their next unforgettable journey!

