Sakamoto Days manga to enter "Final Battle"

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, leaks from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga is entering its &quot;Final Battle.&quot; The manga series will begin its &quot;Final Battle&quot; starting next week in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 36/37.Sakamoto Days, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since November 2020. The manga's chapters have been collected into 22 compiled volumes. TMS Entertainment later picked up the series for an anime adaptation.Sakamoto Days manga to enter &quot;Final Battle&quot; next weekOn Thursday, July 24, 2025, the leaks from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 35 revealed that Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days manga is entering its &quot;Final Battle.&quot; The &quot;Final Battle&quot; is slated to start next week in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 36/37.The manga has currently released 222 chapters. So, following the release of Sakamoto Days chapter 223 on July 28, the manga series will enter the &quot;Final Battle&quot; with chapter 224 on August 4.While the &quot;Final Battle&quot; does make it sound like the series is inching closer to its conclusion, neither the creator nor the manga has revealed how long it will take to depict the same. Hence, fans need not worry about the series's ending until Shueisha announces it.Fans' reaction to Sakamoto Days entering its &quot;Final Battle&quot;Tarou Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via TMS Entertainment)Most fans are quite disappointed that the manga is entering its &quot;Final Battle,&quot; as it could mean the series is going to end soon. However, other fans aren't so worried, as announcements about &quot;Final Battle&quot; have always been vague. Thus, there is no guarantee that the series will end in a few months. In fact, it could take years before it actually concludes.&quot;Really good manga but I find the anime a bit disappointing,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Relax this stuff Is always vague, could take even years to really end... For sure it's not gonna end in a couple of months,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Good, Finish it. I can feel the Author burn out with the story in recent chapter. Better finish it or get axed like Shokugeki no Soma,&quot; another fan said.&quot;After one piece is over the company gon shut down,&quot; other fan said.Meanwhile, the other fans are glad the series is ending because they believe that the manga creator is experiencing burnout. For them, it would be better for the series to finish on its own terms than get axed by Shueisha. As for other fans, given the number of series that are ending or are close to ending, they feel certain Shueisha might shut down after One Piece ends.