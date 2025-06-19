Sakamoto Days manga's Tunnel Effect move calls back to Bleach TYBW arc's most controversial moment

In Sakamoto Days chapter 216, the manga’s use of a “Tunnel Effect” to preserve Shin’s life ignited a heated debate. Some fans push back against the notion of tunnel effects as a means of escape, equating it with the hated "Ass Pull" or Deus Ex Machina, and claim it goes so far in breaking believable tension in the narrative that the reader or viewer loses the emotional stakes.

This recalls the backlash against Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc, in which Byakuya Kuchiki was "shown" to die, both broken in mind and body, only to have survived through a miraculous off-screen rescue. Critics protested that this is simply bad storytelling, since it eliminates built-up tension and also diminishes the weight of serious injury in a story.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga.

How the Tunnel Effect move in the Sakamoto Days manga calls back to Bleach TYBW arc's most controversial moment, explained

The Tunnel Effect of Sakamoto Days chapter 216 immediately transported Bleach fans back to the greatest controversy of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. In both instances, a popular character cheats death in what appeared to be a certain demise, but with a means that fans were left split on.

In Sakamoto Days, just as Kei Uzuki appeared to slash Shin Asakura’s neck, Atari intervened using her final reserve of “luck.” The result was the Tunnel Effect—a quantum phenomenon where, despite lacking sufficient energy, particles manage to bypass a solid barrier. Kei’s sword, supposedly cutting Shin, actually passed through without injuring him.

Byakuya Kuchiki as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

This move felt jarring to many readers. Although visually dramatic and described using some scientific terminology, the Tunnel Effect still has the appearance of a narrative convenience. It more or less rewrote a deadly mistake and brought back a character without explicit buildup, much like what Bleach did to Byakuya Kuchiki.

In the TYBW arc, Byakuya was mercilessly wounded and assumed dead. The anime amplification made it more dramatic, depicting his Bankai shattered and his body destroyed. However, in a subsequent episode, he came back without explanation, eliciting a harsh reaction from the fandom.

Shin Asakura as seen in anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In both cases, survival isn't the problem. The issue lies in "how" survival is achieved. Fans often label these as “Ass Pulls” or Deus Ex Machina, where convenient plot devices override established stakes.

Atari’s luck and the Tunnel Effect in Sakamoto Days parallel the off-screen intervention used in Bleach—both undermine the finality of death and emotional payoff. Byakuya’s fakeout death weakened the weight of his arc, and Shin’s miraculous escape risks doing the same.

What makes this even more polarizing is that both series tried to anchor their reversals in logic—whether it was quantum mechanics or supposed medical intervention—but neither was felt as earned.

Final thoughts

In Sakamoto Days chapter 216, Shin Asakura's escape from the Tunnel Effect divided fans, many linking it to Bleach's most infamous moment from the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Just as Byakuya Kuchiki's survival felt unnecessary when he escaped immediately, Shin Asakura's survival didn't feel credible, depending on Atari's "good luck" and based on an improperly described quantum phenomenon.

Critics of both scenes remarked that this detracts from the stakes and emotions of the narrative, allowing for last-minute plot devices. In a worst-case scenario, these leads led to claims of "Ass Pull" writing that devalues the concept of serious injury and disrupts narrative tension for the sake of another moment.

