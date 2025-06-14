Sakamoto Days' Tunnel Effect twist makes fans more enraged than the controversial anime adaptation

Sakamoto Days has consistently balanced adrenaline-pumping action with heartwarming slice-of-life moments, earning its spot as one of the most beloved manga currently being serialized. Though the series’ anime adaptation was highly divisive due to its subpar visuals, the source material kept gaining more popularity.

However, chapter 216 has sunk the manga into its most intense controversy yet, primarily due to the manner in which its deuteragonist, Shin, escaped death. The series had been going strong in its recent installments, featuring the exhilarating fight between the main cast and the antagonist, Kei Uzuki.

Though Taro Sakamoto himself had been forcefully taken out of action due to a temporary loss of his skills, Shin stepped up to the plate. Deciding to take over his mentor’s burden, the mind-reader jumped into battle, determined to stop Uzuki’s plan of plunging the nation into darkness.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Shin’s controversial survival in Sakamoto Days chapter 216

Atari as seen in the Sakamoto Days manga (Image via Shueisha)

After successfully stopping Uzuki’s ploy of making the Japanese citizens shoot each other with guns and bullets, Shin was forced to face the villain in a direct confrontation. Despite his valiant efforts, the deuteragonist was constantly on the back foot, struggling against Uzuki - who had taken on Takamura’s personality.

At the end of chapter 215, Shin was seemingly beheaded by Uzuki, with a sword slicing through his neck. No fan expected the deuteragonist to be killed off in such a manner, although many anticipated him suffering brutal injuries in exchange for his survival. Chapter 216, however, made a narrative choice no one expected.

The opening panels of the new installment showed that Shin was completely unharmed by Uzuki’s attack, though a sword had gone through his neck. During a moment when no one was sure what occurred, Atari showed up, clutching at Shin’s arm.

Atari and Shin as seen in the Sakamoto Days manga (Image via Shueisha)

She explained how Shin had experienced the Tunnel Effect, where a particle could penetrate a barrier greater than its own energy, even though the odds of it were infinitesimal. In Shin's case, the particles in his body and those of Uzuki's sword miraculously did not collide, due to which he survived.

This was made possible by Atari’s manipulation of luck, which she bestowed upon Shin through contact. Sakamoto Days is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of reality, displaying fighters who can cut through buildings and individuals who can steal the powers of others.

Despite its surreal elements, the story made a constant effort to avoid fully venturing into the realm of the supernatural, staying grounded whenever possible. However, most fans perceived chapter 216 as a step too far. The Tunnel Effect is mainly used on a microspic scale in real life, and a sword passing through a neck with no contact is effectively impossible.

The depiction of Shin’s survival has been viewed as an extreme example of plot armor, especially given that the manga has already faced criticism for its lack of on-screen deaths.

Fan outrage over the Tunnel Effect in Sakamoto Days

As mentioned, Sakamoto Days has been adored for most of its serialization, with its biggest controversy previously being an underwhelming anime adaptation. Chapter 216 has far surpassed this, placing the manga in a negative light, unlike ever before.

In the age of social media, fans have gotten highly creative in their way of expressing dissatisfaction with the series, indulging in all sorts of memes and jokes.

"The Tunnel Effect memes boutta do more damage to Sakamoto Days than the anime adaptation atp 😭😭😭, " a fan wrote.

"The tunnel effect giving sakadays more motion than the anime im sick," an X user commented.

"Tunnel Effect is gonna be a new Slander meme," expressed a user.

Uzuki and a shark as seen in the Sakamoto Days manga (Image via Shueisha)

Though posts such as this have been prevalent throughout the internet, making the manga immensely popular for all the wrong reasons, there have also been fans who have tried defending the series, explaining how the Tunnel Effect makes sense. For instance,

"The Tunnel Effect may be ridiculous but so is the rest of this manga and that’s why I love it. I’m not reading this sh*t for the realism. I don’t mind illogical sh*t as long as the plot keeps moving," said a netizen.

While the long-term consequences of the Tunnel Effect will only become clear with time, fans will have their eyes peeled for the next installment of the series. They would be curious to see if the creator delves deeper into fantastical explanations or decides to pull back.

Final thoughts

Given the bad press Sakamoto Days has received, Yuto Suzuki has his work cut out to bring his manga back from being trolled to a serious story that captivates the entire world.

