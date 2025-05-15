Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer redeems the horrors of part 1

The trailer for Sakamoto Days cour 2 has been released, and fans are quite happy with the visuals in the video. The first installment was well-received by those who hadn’t read the manga; however, a sizeable portion of the fanbase had read the source material as well. Therefore, they expected the anime adaptation to do justice to the manga, which is beloved by hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.

Ad

The manga has an incredible art style, the essence of which the first season failed to capture. It is very important for the anime adaptation to portray the significant moments effectively. There were some fight sequences involving Taro Sakamoto that the anime adaptation ruined in the first season. That being said, it seems like the latest trailer has swayed fans’ hearts.

Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer impresses the fanbase

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The second cour of the anime season is set to be released on July 14, 2025. We are two months away from its release, and fans are excited about this section of the story. One can really sense the rising anticipation due to the story progression that fans expect in Sakamoto Days cour 2.

The first installment of season 1 concluded with the introduction of Slur, who is exceptionally skilled as he took down some of the most skilled assassins in the city. Taro Sakamoto will certainly be tested as Slur and his associates aim to eliminate him.

Ad

The trailer begins with a shot of new assassins being introduced, and their target is none other than Taro Sakamoto. These assassins are death row inmates that Slur helped escape. The trailer for Sakamoto Days cour 2 showcases several fight sequences, and the animation is much more fluid, feeling less static than some other episodes we viewed in season 1.

The Order and the death row inmates are at war with each other. We see members of the Order in action, and the way their fights are choreographed appears much more organic this time around. One of the death row inmates threatens Sakamoto’s wife at the store.

Ad

The stakes seem significantly higher in the Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer, as his wife is in danger when he’s not around. This could spell trouble for his innocent wife and daughter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In fact, the Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer even showed Slur knowing about Taro Sakamoto’s daughter. It’s clear that Taro Sakamoto will showcase his true potential in the upcoming anime.

Furthermore, fans also loved the second season's opening theme song. The soundtrack titled Method had an incredibly groovy bassline with a fun guitar riff that is quite typical of a modern-day J-Pop track. It complemented the fast-paced action sequences shown in the trailer.

Ad

TMS Entertainment seems to have done a better job with the animation and overall visuals in this cour. Fans believe that the second season cour could save the anime from the negative reception it received from fans who read the manga series.

Conclusion

Overall, the animation quality appears significantly better in the Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer. The lighting has improved quite dramatically, and the fight sequences are very dynamic. These scenes also featured unique camera angles that kept viewers engaged. It will be intriguing to see how much TMS Entertainment has enhanced its animation quality.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More