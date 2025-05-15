Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer redeems the horrors of part 1

The trailer for Sakamoto Days cour 2 has been released, and fans are quite happy with the visuals in the video. The first installment was well-received by those who hadn’t read the manga; however, a sizeable portion of the fanbase had read the source material as well. Therefore, they expected the anime adaptation to do justice to the manga, which is beloved by hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.
The manga has an incredible art style, the essence of which the first season failed to capture. It is very important for the anime adaptation to portray the significant moments effectively. There were some fight sequences involving Taro Sakamoto that the anime adaptation ruined in the first season. That being said, it seems like the latest trailer has swayed fans’ hearts.
Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer impresses the fanbase
The second cour of the anime season is set to be released on July 14, 2025. We are two months away from its release, and fans are excited about this section of the story. One can really sense the rising anticipation due to the story progression that fans expect in Sakamoto Days cour 2.
The first installment of season 1 concluded with the introduction of Slur, who is exceptionally skilled as he took down some of the most skilled assassins in the city. Taro Sakamoto will certainly be tested as Slur and his associates aim to eliminate him.
The trailer begins with a shot of new assassins being introduced, and their target is none other than Taro Sakamoto. These assassins are death row inmates that Slur helped escape. The trailer for Sakamoto Days cour 2 showcases several fight sequences, and the animation is much more fluid, feeling less static than some other episodes we viewed in season 1.
The Order and the death row inmates are at war with each other. We see members of the Order in action, and the way their fights are choreographed appears much more organic this time around. One of the death row inmates threatens Sakamoto’s wife at the store.
The stakes seem significantly higher in the Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer, as his wife is in danger when he’s not around. This could spell trouble for his innocent wife and daughter.
In fact, the Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer even showed Slur knowing about Taro Sakamoto’s daughter. It’s clear that Taro Sakamoto will showcase his true potential in the upcoming anime.
Furthermore, fans also loved the second season's opening theme song. The soundtrack titled Method had an incredibly groovy bassline with a fun guitar riff that is quite typical of a modern-day J-Pop track. It complemented the fast-paced action sequences shown in the trailer.
TMS Entertainment seems to have done a better job with the animation and overall visuals in this cour. Fans believe that the second season cour could save the anime from the negative reception it received from fans who read the manga series.
Conclusion
Overall, the animation quality appears significantly better in the Sakamoto Days cour 2 trailer. The lighting has improved quite dramatically, and the fight sequences are very dynamic. These scenes also featured unique camera angles that kept viewers engaged. It will be intriguing to see how much TMS Entertainment has enhanced its animation quality.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.
