Taro Sakamoto's relationship with the Order in the Sakamoto Days manga, explained

The Sakamoto Days manga recently dropped a bombshell in chapter 204 regarding The Order, the elite organization in the assassin industry, which puts the titular protagonist, Taro Sakamoto, in a bad spot. However, this is far from being the character's beginning with The Order as most of his adult life has been connected to that organization in some shape or form.

Indeed, it was already established in the Sakamoto Days manga that Taro was scouted and hired by The Order when he was a young man and did work for the organization for several years, earning the title of "the greatest hitman". His relationship with this group in the series is a lot more complex, though, as he no longer has a connection with them but ends up getting involved in some shape or form, as seen in the most recent chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining Taro's past with The Order before the beginning of the Sakamoto Days manga

Taro as seen during his hitman days in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

As shown throughout the Sakamoto Days manga, the titular protagonist, Taro Sakamoto, and his friends Yoichi Nagumo and Rion Akao were students at the JCC to become assassins and had shown a lot of promise. They were tasked with a special mission, alongside a student named Kei Uzuki, which resulted in the aforementioned Kei and Rion disappearing, with the latter being revealed to be killed a year later.

As this happened, since the mission was a success, Sakamoto and Nagumo became members of The Order, the elite members of the assassination industry. For several years, Taro worked in the organization and became quite successful, to the point that several people consider him the greatest hitman ever, developing a professional respect with his fellow members of The Order.

However, as explained at the beginning of the series, Taro one day meets Aoi and decides to walk away from his assassin work to get a normal job and start a family with her. That leads to the status quo, presented at the beginning.

Taro's relationship with The Order throughout the Sakamoto Days manga

Shishiba and Nagumo as seen in promotional imagery for the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The relationship that the protagonist has with The Order throughout the Sakamoto Days manga depends greatly on the situation. For the most part, he doesn't work with them in any shape or form but doesn't affect their work either, with both parties trying to deal with Slur and his men due to their motivations and interests.

On the other hand, Nagumo proves to be an ally for Taro, during the Sakamoto Days manga, highlighting their friendship throughout the story. There are other members, such as Osaragi, Shishiba, or even Takamura, with whom he has a professional relationship as long as their interests don't cross.

However, the protagonist does fight with Kanaguri, another member of The Order who is revealed to be one of Kei Uzuki's undercover men. Furthermore, once he is classified as a fugitive and a criminal, Taro fights with multiple members of The Order in the Sakamoto Days manga.

The future of Taro and The Order in the Sakamoto Days manga after chapter 204

The plot twist of the recent chapter 204 of the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It was revealed in chapter 204 of the Sakamoto Days manga that Kei Uzuki murdered his brother Asaki and chose to form a new JCC, with The Order agreeing to switch sides and help him. This is the cliffhanger of that chapter, but this means that Taro and his friends have to deal with the two sides joining to go up against them.

It is difficult to predict what will happen in the future, but it is bound to have Sakamoto fighting some of his former colleagues, which is the ultimate representation of his past coming back to hunt him. There is also the possibility that some members of The Order, such as Shishiba and Osaragi, might switch sides since they have been shown to disagree with Uzuki's methods throughout the story.

Final thoughts

The Sakamoto Days manga has done a good job of showcasing the protagonist's relationship with The Order and how it has evolved throughout his life. Furthermore, the recent events of chapter 204 highlight a new major change, which is bound to be essential for the climax of the series.

