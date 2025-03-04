Who is Kashima in Sakamoto Days? Everything to know about Slur’s subordinate

Sakamoto Days, the action-packed manga sensation that balances bloodshed with humor, features a rogues' gallery of memorable antagonists. Kashima, a key enforcer for Slur, is one of Sakamoto Days' most menacing villains. Hidden behind a reindeer mask with an X-stitched mouth, his cybernetically enhanced body makes him a formidable threat.

His transformation from deadly assassin to literal household appliance epitomizes the series' blend of intense action and absurd humor. As Sakamoto's past resurfaces, Kashima's polite yet unsettling demeanor and technological prowess solidify him as a unique and terrifying presence in the story.

Kashima's deadly arsenal and dark humor in Sakamoto Days

Kashima's visual design immediately sets him apart in the world of Sakamoto Days. His peculiar fashion choice of a magenta business suit paired with a realistic reindeer head mask creates an unsettling juxtaposition between a professional hitman and a surreal nightmare.

This visual dissonance extends to his unmasked appearance, where an X-shaped stitch seals his mouth in apparent homage to his superior, Slur. His slicked-back lilac hair with dark purple streaks completes the image of someone who values aesthetics even in his profession of death.

The anime and digital-colored manga versions offer slight variations on his appearance, with color palette adjustments to his suit and tie details, showing the character's visual evolution across different media formats. Perhaps most fascinating is Kashima's transformation after his defeat.

Following his capture by Taro Sakamoto, Kashima undergoes a bizarre metamorphosis at Hana Sakamoto's hands. His cybernetic body, once housing deadly weapons, now functions as a novelty refrigerator complete with Wi-Fi, food-producing capabilities, and tank treads for mobility.

This humiliating reinvention symbolizes how thoroughly Sakamoto neutralizes his threats while showcasing the manga's signature dark humor.

Kashima’s cybernetic obsession and twisted moral code in Sakamoto Days

The traits of Kashima's personality add complexity to his character development. Despite functioning as a cold-blooded killer, he conducts himself with flawless manners and applies a business-like approach to murder. His interactions with subordinates remain respectful, while he allows certain liberties on the condition they complete their job tasks.

His twisted moral code includes strange aversions to Christmas and "people who talk back," alongside seemingly contradictory principles about civilian casualties. This inconsistency reveals his fundamentally delusional self-image as someone misunderstood rather than malevolent.

Kashima as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertaintment)

His technological obsession defines much of his character arc in Sakamoto Days. After becoming a cyborg, Kashima expresses disdain for conventional weapons, taking immense pride in his augmentations. This fascination drives him to establish an "independent project" at a research lab, demonstrating his initiative and increasing detachment from humanity.

Even when defeated, his identity remains intertwined with technology, though now redirected toward mundane household conveniences rather than weaponry. The extent of Kashima's cybernetic modifications is staggering. With 70% of his body surgically altered, he carries an arsenal that includes wire-guided claw-shaped hooks, a mouth-based laser gun, forearm knives, and a ribcage rifle.

These modifications allow him to momentarily hold his own against formidable opponents like Taro Sakamoto and members of the Order. Complementing his weaponry is surprising medical expertise that enables him to perform delicate reattachment surgery, showcasing precision beyond mere violence.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Kashima's arc in Sakamoto Days masterfully blends genuine menace with absurd comedy. Once a feared enforcer for Slur, his descent into becoming a sentient refrigerator highlights the series' unique tone. Initially a serious threat with lethal skills and a chilling presence, his fate turns him into a figure both pitiful and amusing.

His transformation underscores the manga's theme of violence and redemption—dangerous individuals can change, though sometimes in humiliating ways. As the story unfolds, Kashima remains a striking reminder of the peril in Sakamoto's past and the bizarre, often karmic consequences awaiting those who oppose him.

