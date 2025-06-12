Sakamoto Days does a One Punch Man level stuff with Shin, and fans call it a "fever dream"

Sakamoto Days hits the ground running with Shin Asakura's psychic battles. The action is so hectic that it practically has a One-Punch Man-level energy, a mix of visually absurd fight choreography and absurdly timed comedic repartee. Fans are calling it a "fever dream" and appreciate how Shin's esper capabilities, such as clairvoyance, precognition, and even mind control, juxtaposed with Sakamoto's casual hitman character, led to surreal, dreamlike thrills.

Ad

This first arc shows off a lot of Yuto Suzuki's sharp art style and action storytelling, but it also hints at a deeper relationship and explosive mentor-protege bond building.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer.

How Sakamoto Days Pulls a One Punch Man Move with Shin, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sakamoto Days just dropped a sequence so outrageously over-the-top that fans are drawing comparisons to the quality of action comedy peak represented by One Punch Man—and in a good way. In the latest chapter, Shin executes a sword trick so measured, so precise in its touch, that it echoes the iconic One Punch Man joke featuring Atomic Samurai and the apple.

In One Punch Man, the apple is sliced so thinly that it refastens itself before anyone sees. The swordsman's ability is so ridiculously high, it's used as a metaphysical punchline: a slash quicker than consciousness, sharper than reason.

Ad

Then step into Sakamoto Days, where Shin, not usually the sword-wielding child genius, does an equivalent technique with this unreal moment. He cuts through an enemy with a strike so precise, it's likened to slipping through cellular gaps. His assault is so swift and imperceptible that the victim has no idea what hit them—echoing perfectly One Punch Man's infamous apple slice "delayed realization" humor and shock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's being labeled a "fever dream" because Shin is not even the "usual" powerhouse for the series in question. He is known for telepathy and clairvoyance, not divine blade skill. The jump in ability—and the ridiculous execution—feels as if the show has just crossed through the fourth wall of its own reasoning.

It's how Sakamoto Days constructs this moment into the pacing of its current story that makes it stand out. It doesn't stop for effect or laughs. Instead, it has a smooth continuity from panel to panel, both surprising readers and characters alike. The artwork of the manga also cannot be faulted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The juxtaposition of Shin's serene, near-apathetic face against everyone else's mind-blown facial expressions sells the joke without diminishing the tension of the moment. Like One Punch Man plays serious business with deadpan absurdity, Sakamoto Days hits that same balance—melding style and substance in a way that seems completely natural.

The response on the Internet speaks volumes. Fans are quoting the scene in shock and happiness, labeling it "peak fiction" and making jokes that Shin is now stronger than gods. What was a realistic action-comedy narrative just took a detour into wildly exaggerated martial arts land—and nobody's complaining.

Ad

Final thoughts

Shin is usually the psychic and strategist, but he executes a sword slash with perfect precision that cuts through an enemy without them knowing, similar to Atomic Samurai's apple slice scene from One Punch Man.

It's absurd, abrupt, and effortless—and fans praised it as a fever dream. What works is the perfect blend of seriousness and absurdity that preserves the emotional heft of the story.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More