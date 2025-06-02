Does Shin die in Sakamoto Days chapter 215? Explored

As seen in Sakamoto Days chapter 215, the manga'a latest update saw Shin Asakura struggle while fighting Kei Uzuki's Takamura personality. Amidst this, just as he was going to use his powers against the serial killer, Shin's throat was slit by the antagonist. So, does Shin die in Sakamoto Days chapter 215?

Ad

While Shin Asakura's throat got slit by Kei Uzuki, the manga has yet to confirm whether the maneuver killed the assassin. Depending on what the manga will reveal in the next chapter, fans can either expect to see the battle resume or Shin go through a challenging ordeal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Sakamoto Days manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Sakamoto Days chapter 215 leaves Shin Asakura's status up in the air

Kei Uzuki and Shin Asakura as seen in Sakamoto Days chapter 215 (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in Sakamoto Days chapter 215, the manga opened with Kei Uzuki's Takamura personality going after Shin Asakura. While Shin was confident he could survive at the start, he soon realized that his esper powers were no match for his opponent's speed. This made Shin realize that he could not lose his concentration for even a second as doing so could mean instant death.

Ad

Trending

The battle soon changed locations as Shin tried diverting Kei's attention away from the civilians and towards himself using his esper powers. Instead, his esper abilities saw Kei focus on the JAA assassins sent to help him. While this development gave Shin some time to think of a plan to stop his opponent, ultimately, Kei Uzuki's Takamura personality managed to slice Shin Asakura's throat, leaving the character's status up in the air.

Ad

Shin Asakura and Kei Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days chapter 215 (Image via Shueisha)

While there is a chance that Shin Asakura may have passed away in Sakamoto Days chapter 215, the chapter's cliffhanger endiing suggests the manga has yet to give fans full information about the incident. So, while there is a slim chance that the series's deuteragonist may have passed away, fans should ideally wait until the next chapter is released to come to a definite conclusion.

Ad

As such, there are only a few possibilities that can end up true right now. As fans must have noticed, Kei Uzuki's cut was quite clean. Hence, considering how Takamura had once reattached his dismembered arm in the past, there is a chance that the manga could show a ridiculous development which sees Shin's head get reattached.

Kei Uzuki and Shin Asakura as seen in Sakamoto Days chapter 215 (Image via Shueisha)

Amother possibility is that Shin does not die but from teh throat slit but is left with an injured throat. Such a development could become a gateway for him to go under his own training arc that could see him elevate his esper powers to the next level. With that, fans can expect to see him learn how to use his esper powers to communicate with someone. While such a development sounds promising, fasn will need to wait until the next chapter is released for a confirmation.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More