Sakamoto Days just showed Jujutsu Kaisen the right way to handle Gojo's death

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has oftentimes been criticized for the way he handled Satoru Gojo's death by showing the resolution offscreen, with Sakamoto Days chapter 215 showing an alternative. That was exemplified by the way Shin Asakura was fighting Uzuki's version of Takamura, and how the chapter ended with the cliffhanger of the former's throat being slit by the villain.

It is an approach that Akutami could have taken in Jujutsu Kaisen and would have felt like a much more natural conclusion for Gojo, even if some people were still going to be angry because he was such a fan-favorite. Moreover, as has been the case with Sakamoto Days, this cliffhanger generates a lot of anticipation for the next chapter, which is always a good thing to have in a story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Sakamoto Days chapter 215 shows how Gojo's death should have been handled in Jujutsu Kaisen

Shin and Uzuki are currently fighting in the manga (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When Satoru Gojo fought Ryomen Sukuna, the chapter prior to the confirmation of his death ended with the sorcerers claiming he won, and the next one fully revealed that he was murdered by the King of Curses.

While a lot of fans were annoyed and frustrated for a wide variety of reasons, one that stands out is the fact that Gojo was shown dead without readers being able to see the moment he was struck down.

Sakamoto Days chapter 215 has potentially shown what could have been, with Shin Asakura fighting Uzuki's version of Takamura. The young assassin can't keep up with the enemy and tries to come up with a strategy, but the moment he is going to use his powers, the chapter ends with what seems to be his throat being cut by Uzuki.

This cliffhanger is massive for the story since Shin is one of the main characters and, as of this writing, he doesn't seem to have a way to survive this situation. Therefore, this is something that author Gege Akutami could have done with Gojo, thus building up the mystery of what happened to him and having the fandom waiting for the next chapter.

The ramifications of the death of Satoru Gojo

Gojo's ending in the story has been quite divisive (Image via MAPPA)

While Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be one of the most popular battle shonen in recent years, even after its divisive final arc, the death of Satoru Gojo was an extremely divisive moment in the franchise. Some people stopped reading the story because of how much they liked the character.

Some pointed out that Ryomen Sukuna had to rely on plot conveniences, others that his final conversation in the afterlife with Suguru Geto seemed out of character, and even that Akutami did it out of spite for the character, and that it didn't make sense to defeat the King of Curses with someone else.

This was also highlighted by the endless number of theories regarding his return that never came to fruition.

Final thoughts

Sakamoto Days chapter 215 was a massive cliffhanger for the story and serves as an example of what Gege Akutami could have done in Jujutsu Kaisen when it comes to Gojo's death. It is a fitting transition, and one that makes the next chapter a lot more exciting from the get-go.

