Spy x Family chapter 121: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 121 will be released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga series' biweekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter is slated to be released in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.The manga's previous chapter saw McMahon invite Hemlock into the City Hall, only to reveal that he was to start working there to improve his social skills. Around the same time, Loid could be seen distracted while being debriefed about a mission. The manga chapter later saw Yor confess her feelings for Loid to Anya.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.Spy x Family chapter 121 release date and timeAnya Forger as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 121 is slated to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 am JST.Spy x Family chapter 121 will be published at the following times globally:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time8:00 amSundayAugust 3Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amSundayAugust 3British Summer Time4:00 pmSundayAugust 3Central European Summer Time5:00 pmSundayAugust 3Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayAugust 3Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmSundayAugust 3Japanese Standard Time12:00 amMondayAugust 4Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayAugust 4Where to read Spy x Family chapter 121?Spy x Family chapter 121 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. However, if one wants to read the other chapters, they will need to purchase a premium subscription.The only exception to this rule is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, all chapters except for the first three and the latest three can only be viewed once for free. After that, the chapters are hidden behind a paywall.Spy x Family chapter 120 recapYor and Anya as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)Spy x Family chapter 120 saw McMahon invite Hemlock into the Berlint City Hall. According to him, the Shopkeeper wanted Hemlock to work there to improve his social skills. Elsewhere, around the same time, Loid was distracted due to what happened between him and Yor at the end of their date. Hence, the spy decided to truly understand Yor before proceeding with Operation Strix.The manga later saw Yor Forger helping Anya with her homework after she got home. As their conversation saw Yor asking Anya about Loid, Anya suspected that her mother was interested in her father. When Anya asked Yor to be honest about her feelings, she confessed that she might be in love with Loid. However, she asked Anya to keep her confession a secret.What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 121?Loid Forger as seen in Spy x Family (Image via Shueisha)Spy x Family chapter 121 will likely focus on Loid Forger as he attempts to develop a full understanding of Yor. From what he knew, Yor was an ordinary office clerk working at the Berlint City Hall. She had a brother, Yuri Briar, who, unbeknownst to her, was working for the State Secret Service.Hence, Loid Forger may want to investigate more about her. However, for now, it is difficult to deduce whether the spy wished to learn more about her past by investigating it or learn the same from her.