  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 05, 2025 21:30 GMT
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Keiichiro Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The seventh episode of the anime will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Mashiro enjoy a girls' night out with Kazamaki and Azuha. Later, Mashiro got mad at Nagumo and switched places with Kazamaki to become Asunaro's assistant. Lastly, Nagumo challenged an escaped convict in a hot sauna battle.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 release date and time

Mashiro, as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Mashiro, as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the episode will be released the next day in some regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming anime episode will be titled "Nagumo-san's Grown-up Allure / The Lost Child and Mashiro / The Great Detective vs. Phantom Thief, Riverfake."

Ad

Episode 7 of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amTuesdayAugust 12
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amTuesdayAugust 12
British Summer Time3:30 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Indian Standard Time8 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Australia Central Standard Time12 amWednesdayAugust 13
Ad

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7?

Nipple-Tasting Man as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Nipple-Tasting Man as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will first air on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Mie TV.

Ad

The anime will later be available to watch online on ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, Lemino, d Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

As for global anime fans, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 recap

Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In episode 6 of Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, titled Mashiro Hosts Girls' Night Out / Assistant Switch / Battle to the Death at 100° Celsius, Mashiro asked Azuha and Kazumaki for a girls' night out. As expected, the girls' night out was nowhere near normal. However, the developments saw Kazamaki reveal some of her secrets while drunk.

Ad

The anime later saw Mashiro switch places with Kazamaki, becoming Asunaro's assistant. While Nagumo thought Kazamaki was very competent, he was bored with her and wanted Mashiro to return to him.

Lastly, Nagumo enjoyed a sauna, and during this, an escaped convict happened to enter the same. Given the circumstances, Nagumo challenged the convict by increasing the sauna's temperature. Soon after, an old man entered the sauna and increased the temperature even higher, knocking out both Nagumo and the convict.

Ad

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7?

Keiichiro Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Keiichiro Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7, titled Nagumo-san's Grown-up Allure / The Lost Child and Mashiro / The Great Detective vs. Phantom Thief, Riverfake, will most likely focus on Mashiro trying to understand Nagumo's grown-up allure.

Ad

Soon after, the episode may focus on two cases. The first one will likely see Mashiro try and help a lost child get back to their parents. The second case will likely see Nagumo face off against the Phantom Thief, Riverfake.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications