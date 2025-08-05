Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The seventh episode of the anime will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Mashiro enjoy a girls' night out with Kazamaki and Azuha. Later, Mashiro got mad at Nagumo and switched places with Kazamaki to become Asunaro's assistant. Lastly, Nagumo challenged an escaped convict in a hot sauna battle.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 release date and time

Mashiro, as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the episode will be released the next day in some regions.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled "Nagumo-san's Grown-up Allure / The Lost Child and Mashiro / The Great Detective vs. Phantom Thief, Riverfake."

Episode 7 of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday August 12 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday August 12

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday August 12 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday August 12 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Tuesday August 12 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday August 12 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday August 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Wednesday August 13

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7?

Nipple-Tasting Man as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will first air on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Mie TV.

The anime will later be available to watch online on ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, Lemino, d Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

As for global anime fans, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 recap

Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In episode 6 of Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, titled Mashiro Hosts Girls' Night Out / Assistant Switch / Battle to the Death at 100° Celsius, Mashiro asked Azuha and Kazumaki for a girls' night out. As expected, the girls' night out was nowhere near normal. However, the developments saw Kazamaki reveal some of her secrets while drunk.

The anime later saw Mashiro switch places with Kazamaki, becoming Asunaro's assistant. While Nagumo thought Kazamaki was very competent, he was bored with her and wanted Mashiro to return to him.

Lastly, Nagumo enjoyed a sauna, and during this, an escaped convict happened to enter the same. Given the circumstances, Nagumo challenged the convict by increasing the sauna's temperature. Soon after, an old man entered the sauna and increased the temperature even higher, knocking out both Nagumo and the convict.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7?

Keiichiro Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7, titled Nagumo-san's Grown-up Allure / The Lost Child and Mashiro / The Great Detective vs. Phantom Thief, Riverfake, will most likely focus on Mashiro trying to understand Nagumo's grown-up allure.

Soon after, the episode may focus on two cases. The first one will likely see Mashiro try and help a lost child get back to their parents. The second case will likely see Nagumo face off against the Phantom Thief, Riverfake.

