Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime's sixth episode will be aired on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Nagumo take Mashiro to his favorite bar Tonto. The anime later sees Nagumo and Asunaro working together on a suspicious request with a reward of 1 million yen. Lastly, the anime saw Nagumo and Mashiro meet Azuha Hoshino, a neighbor of the Nagumo Detective Agency.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 release date and time

Azuha Hoshino as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the varying time zones and different simulcast release schedules, the episode will be released the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled "Mashiro Hosts Girls' Night Out / Assistant Switch / Battle to the Death at 100° Celsius."

The sixth episode of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday August 5 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday August 5

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday August 5 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday August 5 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday August 5 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday August 5 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday August 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday August 6

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6?

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 will first be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese television networks like BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, and Mie TV.

The anime will later be available to stream on Prime Video, Lemino, ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-Next, HULU, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

As for international anime fans, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 recap

Keiichiro Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5, titled Welcome to the World of Grown-Ups / A Midsummer Thriller / Mashiro and the Agent from the Stars, saw Nagumo take Mashiro to his favorite bar, Tonto, to show he indeed had a refined palate.

The anime later saw someone recruit Nagumo and Asunaro for a mission. However, it was someone hoping to enact revenge upon the detectives. Fortunately, Maki and Mashiro managed to defeat him.

Lastly, the anime saw Mashiro purchase a new device allowing her to check if someone was wiretapping them. While trying to figure out who was responsible, Mashiro and Nagumo met Azuha Hoshino, a science agent.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6?

Azuha Hoshino as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 6, titled Mashiro Hosts Girls' Night Out / Assistant Switch / Battle to the Death at 100° Celsius, will likely see Mashiro organize a girls' night out with Hana Kazamaki and Azuha Hoshino.

The anime might later see Mashiro either switch places with Nagumo and act as the detective or with Hana Kazamaki to work under Asunaro. Lastly, the anime might see Nagumo and Asunaro facing off in a crazy competition.

