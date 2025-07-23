  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 23, 2025 05:56 GMT
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime's fifth episode will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Keiichiro Nagumo head to an isolated mansion for a party alongside Mashiro. Given the Case Closed like setting, everyone assumed something was about to go wrong. However, nothing went wrong the entire night. The anime later revealed that Hana Kazamaki was in her 20s.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 release date and time

Nagumo and Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Nagumo and Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, considering the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules, the episode will be streamed the next day in some regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Welcome to the World of Grown-Ups / A Midsummer Thriller / Mashiro and the Agent from the Stars.

Ad

The fifth episode of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amTuesdayJuly 29
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amTuesdayJuly 29
British Summer Time3:30 pmTuesdayJuly 29
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmTuesdayJuly 29
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmTuesdayJuly 29
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmTuesdayJuly 29
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmTuesdayJuly 29
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayJuly 30
Ad

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5?

Mashiro and Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Mashiro and Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will first air on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and Mie TV.

Ad

The anime will later be available to watch online on ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-Next, HULU, Prime Video, Lemino, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

As for global anime fans, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 recap

Nagumo and Asunaro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Nagumo and Asunaro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4, titled Murder at the Mansion of Screams / Maki-chan and the Generation Gap, saw Nagumo and Mashiro head to an isolated mansion for a party. After Mashiro mistakenly broke the only bridge to the mansion, everyone suspected that there was a mastermind who was planning to kill someone. While Asunaro deduced the "killer," it was only later revealed that the guest had made a mistake.

Ad

The anime later revealed that Hana Kazamaki was not a young high schooler, but someone in her 20s.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5?

Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)
Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will likely focus on Keiichiro Nagumo and Hana Kazamaki, the two grown-ups in the anime.

Ad

In addition, the anime might focus on Asunaro and Mashiro. Given the episode title, there is a likely chance that Mashiro might end up trapping herself in some new trouble.

Related links:

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications