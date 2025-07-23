Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime's fifth episode will be broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Keiichiro Nagumo head to an isolated mansion for a party alongside Mashiro. Given the Case Closed like setting, everyone assumed something was about to go wrong. However, nothing went wrong the entire night. The anime later revealed that Hana Kazamaki was in her 20s.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 release date and time

Nagumo and Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, considering the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules, the episode will be streamed the next day in some regions.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Welcome to the World of Grown-Ups / A Midsummer Thriller / Mashiro and the Agent from the Stars.

The fifth episode of Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday July 29 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday July 29

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday July 29 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday July 29 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday July 29 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday July 29 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday July 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday July 30

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5?

Mashiro and Nagumo as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will first air on AT-X, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as KBS Kyoto, Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and Mie TV.

The anime will later be available to watch online on ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-Next, HULU, Prime Video, Lemino, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

As for global anime fans, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4 recap

Nagumo and Asunaro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 4, titled Murder at the Mansion of Screams / Maki-chan and the Generation Gap, saw Nagumo and Mashiro head to an isolated mansion for a party. After Mashiro mistakenly broke the only bridge to the mansion, everyone suspected that there was a mastermind who was planning to kill someone. While Asunaro deduced the "killer," it was only later revealed that the guest had made a mistake.

The anime later revealed that Hana Kazamaki was not a young high schooler, but someone in her 20s.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5?

Hana Kazamaki as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5 will likely focus on Keiichiro Nagumo and Hana Kazamaki, the two grown-ups in the anime.

In addition, the anime might focus on Asunaro and Mashiro. Given the episode title, there is a likely chance that Mashiro might end up trapping herself in some new trouble.

