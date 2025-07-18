Tougen Anki episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 3 will be released on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's third episode will first air on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.The anime's previous episode saw Naito Mudano test Shiki Ichinose's control over his powers. While he believed Shiki was a berserk Oni, he was surprised to see that he could control himself to some extent. Hence, Naito agreed to make Shiki his student, kickstarting his life at Rasetsu Academy.Tougen Anki episode 3 release date and timeShiki Ichinose as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 3 will be released on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime episode might be released the next day in certain regions.The third episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times globally:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time7:00 amFridayJuly 25Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amFridayJuly 25British Summer Time3:00 pmFridayJuly 25Central European Summer Time4:00 pmFridayJuly 25Indian Standard Time7:30 pmFridayJuly 25Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmFridayJuly 25Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmFridayJuly 25Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmFridayJuly 25Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 3?Tougen Anki episode 3 will first be aired on Nippon TV and its affiliates as part of the &quot;Friday Anime Night&quot; block. Soon after, the episode will be broadcast on BS NTV. As for streaming, Japanese fans will be able to stream the anime episode on ABEMA, Disney+, HULU, Netflix, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and others.As for global anime fans, REMOW has licensed the series with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Bandplay, Animation Digital Network, Anime Onegai, Anime Generation, and other streaming services worldwide. With that, Tougen Anki is one of the most widely available anime of 2025.Tougen Anki episode 2 recapNaito, Shiki, and Jin as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)Tougen Anki episode 2, titled If You Want to Make It, Keep On Winning, saw Naito Mudano test Shiki Ichinose. As expected, Shiki was very confused at the start, but soon composed himself to fight against the Oni. While he showed signs of some promise, Shiki believed he could benefit from being Naito's underling and asked the Oni to take him under his wing. While Naito rejected making Shiki an underling, he agreed to make him his student at Rasetsu Academy.Rasetsu Academy was a school that aimed at training Oni to fight the Momotaro Agency. Soon after, Shiki enrolled in the school and went to his first class, where he met his classmates, Jin Kougasaki, Kuina Sazanami, Homare Byoubugaura, Rokuro Kiriyama, Juuji Yusurube, and Ikari Yaoroshi. While Shiki did not like Jin, Naito did not give him enough time to deal with him, as he proposed a game of tag that would see the students go up against him.What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 3?Jin Kougasaki as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)Tougen Anki episode 3, titled Blood Eclipse Release, will likely see Shiki and his classmates partake in the game of tag. While their main objective was to return to the school from the Shinra Forest, it was very likely that some of them were set to go after their teacher, hoping to graduate as soon as possible.Amidst this, considering the episode's title, there is a good chance that Shiki Ichinose might either learn about Blood Eclipse Release or learn how to use it.Related LinksDr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and moreHell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreNew Saga episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more