City The Animation episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

City The Animation episode 3 is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans in Japan can watch the episode's broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Global audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.The latest episode focused a lot more on Nakumo, Niikura, and Izumi Wako. Their interactions were quite entertaining since their personalities had a stark contrast. Furthermore, we got some insight into Niikura's passion for photography. This episode had a ton of wholesome interactions that fans loved. Here's everything you need to know about City The Animation episode 3 ahead of its release.City The Animation episode 3 release date and timeCity The Animation episode 3 is slated to release on July 20, 2025 at 24:00 JST (effectively on July 21 at 12 am JST). Due to the differences in time zones, most regions worldwide will be able to view the episodes on July 20, 2025. The exact release times for City The Animation episode 3, along with the respective time zones, are listed below. Please note that the release times listed below are per Amazon Prime Video's release schedule.Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Standard Time8:30 amSundayJuly 20, 2025Central Standard Time10:30 amSundayJuly 20, 2025Eastern Standard Time11:30 amSundayJuly 20, 2025Greenwich Mean Time3:30 pmSundayJuly 20, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSundayJuly 20, 2025Indian Standard Time9 pmSundayJuly 20, 2025Philippine Time11:30 pmSundayJuly 20, 2025Australia Central Standard Time1 amMondayJuly 21, 2025Where to watch City The Animation episode 3?Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 3 on Tokyo MX. This television channel will broadcast the episode on July 21 at 12 am JST. ABC Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 12:40 am JST, while Aichi Television will broadcast the episode at 1:20 am JST. Fans can also watch the episode on BS11 on July 21 at 11 pm JST. International audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video. This platform has exclusive streaming rights.A brief recap of City The Animation episode 2A still from the second episode of City The Animation (Image via Kyoto Animation)The episode gave the Tatewaku family some screentime during the opening minutes. Following that, we got to see an interesting string of interactions between Niikura, Izumi Wako, and Nagumo. All three of them have interesting personalities, and their dynamics are entertaining to say the least.Niikura also gave the viewers some insight into why she loved photography. Her love for the craft came from her admiration for Nagumo. The latter was physically gifted and put it to good use in various sports. Her athletic dominance made her quite popular in school. Niikura wished to capture some of those moments, and that's how she delved into the world of photography.Furthermore, we got glimpses of the relationship between a publication editor and an artist. It was first decided that the comic strip would come to an end. However, the owner of the publication demanded the return of the comic strip since the new artist he had hired was suffering from health issues. The editor requested the artist to resume his work, and this led to another emotional moment.What to expect in City The Animation episode 3?The next episode will cover the events that will take place in the Makabe restaurant. Fans can expect Nagumo's strength to cause some issues for Tatewaku. The latter will get stuck in a strange mascot outfit. The upcoming episode will continue to focus on Nagumo, which will result in a set of hilarious interactions filled with chaos.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.