Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime's third episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Senku's team discuss how they planned to reach their destination. That's when they happened to find Dr. Chelsea, a geographer. Given their situation, Chelsea advised that they take the land route. Hence, Kaseki starts working on making bikes. Moments later, it seemed like Snyder was about to catch them. Fortunately, Senku's team managed to increase their speed.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 release date and time

Dr. Xeno, as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules, the anime episode could experience a delayed release in certain regions.

The upcoming episode is titled Net-Breaking Battle Plan.

The third episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 6:00 am Thursday July 24 Eastern Daylight Time 9:00 am Thursday July 24

British Summer Time 2:00 pm Thursday July 24 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Thursday July 24 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Thursday July 24 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Thursday July 24 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Thursday July 24 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday July 24

Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3?

Kingdom of Science as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11.

Later, the anime will be available to stream on ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Disney+, Anime Times, and other streaming services.

As for global anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The same episode will also be available to stream on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2 recap

Dr. Chelsea, as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 2, titled Earth Race, saw Senku suggest that they go around South America to get closer to their destination. While the plan could work, they needed a lot of fuel. During one such fuel extraction, they happened to locate another person in America, a geographer called Dr. Chelsea.

Dr. Chelsea advised Senku's team to take the land route to get to their destination quickly. In response, Kaseki started making bikes for the team. Amidst this, Xeno tried recruiting Chelsea to his American team; however, Chelsea decided to join the Kingdom of Science.

The anime later saw Stanley's aircraft carrier inch closer to the Kingdom of Science's boat. In response, Senku's team turned Chelsea's SOS sign into a sail, turning their boat into a race sailboat.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3?

Ukyo as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3, titled Net-Breaking Battle Plan, will likely see Senku and his team come up with a new plan to get out of Stanley's range. For the time being, while they were managing to stay away from the American team, they were still within the ship's radio range.

Hence, the anime's next episode might see Senku cook up a new plan to increase their racing sailboat's speed further.

