Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 is slated to release on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to watch online locally and internationally.The anime's previous episode saw Sakuta and Mai attend Sweet Bullet's concert to realize that Uzuki had lost her voice after learning that her fellow idols weren't confident about performing at Budokan. The anime later saw Uzuki join the group mid-performance the next day. Just as Uzuki left the university, Sakuta met the Miniskirt Santa from before.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 release date and timeThe Joint Party as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 will be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.The fourth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following times:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayJuly 26Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayJuly 26British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayJuly 26Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayJuly 26Indian Standard Time8:00 pmSaturdayJuly 26Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayJuly 26Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayJuly 26Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amSundayJuly 27Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4?Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 will first air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, followed by other television networks, such as AT-X and ABC TV.Later, the anime episode will be available to watch online in Japan on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Lemino, Hulu, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and others.As for international fans, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 recapSanta Miniskirt as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3, titled Idol Song, saw Sakuta and Mai attend Sweet Bullet's concert. Surprisingly, Uzuki lost her voice during the concert. Nadoka later revealed that Uzuki lost her voice after learning that the other idols weren't as confident as her about reaching the Budokan.The anime later saw the idol group performing without Uzuki the next day. Uzuki, who was in the audience, found her voice midway and joined the performance. Uzuki later left the university to solely focus on her idol career. Soon after, Miniskirt Santa approached Sakuta, revealing herself to be Touko Kirishima.What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4?Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4, titled Ally of Justice, will likely focus on the Miniskirt Santa, calling herself Touko Kirishima. As hinted at by the preview synopsis, she was giving everyone puberty syndrome. One of these people was Sakuta's classmate in junior high school, Ikumi Akagi, a girl who was attending the nursing department at the university. Worrying about Ikumi, Sakuta is set to participate in a joint party with female nursing students invited by a friend. During this, Sakuta is set to learn about a rumor, according to which a dream written on social media would come true.