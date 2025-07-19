Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3: Uzuki conquers her Puberty Syndrome as the mysterious Touko Kirishima returns

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 aired on July 19, 2025, concluding the Lost Singer Arc of the series. The episode continued to follow Uzuki Hirokawa, who struggled with the pressure of reaching Budokan with Sweet Bullet, as well as the uncertainty of going solo.Nevertheless, her battle against Puberty Syndrome had a happy ending, as she decided to confront her fears head-on with the support of her friends. The final moments of the episode also featured the return of Touko Kirishima, setting the stage for her central role in the narrative.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3: Sweet Bullet faces its greatest challenge yetRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3: Uzuki loses her voiceRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 begins by showing Sweet Bullet preparing for their performance at the Idol Festival. While all the girls were excitedly chatting and enjoying snacks, Uzuki, still struggling from a lack of confidence, asked the group if they could make it to Budokan.The scene then shifts to Sakuta, who Mai is driving as they heads to Sweet Bullet’s performance at Odaiba. During their journey, Sakuta expresses disappointment that Mai had secretly gotten her license, as he had hoped to take her on a driving date. Mai replies that she got her license with that very same intention.The couple continues their playful banter, during which Mai confronts Sakuta about his date with Uzuki. Soon after, they enter the arena where Sweet Bullet is playing. However, amid their performance, it becomes clear that Uzuki has lost her voice and is not singing.After the event, Mai theorizes that Uzuki may have temporarily lost the ability to speak due to being overwhelmed with pressure. She and Sakuta then receive a message from Nodoka and head to the hospital to visit Uzuki. Just as they are entering the facility, Uzuki exits, unable to speak or respond to any of their questions.Meanwhile, Sweet Bullet is having an intense discussion with their manager inside, where they are informed that Uzuki will be going solo soon. The group is asked whether they know why Uzuki had changed recently, but they have no answer. As Nodoka joined Sakuta and Mai on the drive back home, she recalls Uzuki’s question about whether they would make it to Budokan.Nodoka tears up, explaining that when members of Sweet Bullet are usually feeling down, Uzuki is the first to cheer them up and show confidence. However, now that she herself is struggling, no one can encourage her. She resolves to be a support system for her friend from now on.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3: Rain spoils Sweet Bullet’s partyNodoka, as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)The next day, Sakuta heads over to Kanagawa, where Sweet Bullet is performing without Uzuki. While the members manage without their lead singer and deliver an enjoyable show, rain soon created a technical malfunction, cutting off the lights and their mics.During this period of confusion, Sakuta spots Uzuki in the crowd and approaches her. He points out her lie about losing her voice, though Uzuki reveals that she really couldn’t speak on the day before. Right then, Nodoka and the other Sweet Bullet members try to save the situation by singing without mics.Although the people in front continue to support them, large parts of the audience begin to leave due to the rain. Seeing this, Uzuki voiced her own anxieties. She admits that she isn’t any different from the people leaving the performance, and that a part of her laughed at the other members for chasing the impossible dream of Budokan.Uzuki as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Sakuta explains that Nodoka and the others already know that, but they continue giving it their all. While Uzuki seems unsure why they do so, Sakuta asks her to read the room, which overwhelms her with emotion after seeing the effort put in by her friends. Taking a bold step, Uzuki starts singing to the crowd and joins Sweet Bullet on stage.The weather immediately clears up, and the power returns, allowing the girl group to complete their performance.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3: Touko Kirishima reveals her powerTouko as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Later, Kaede watches the video of Sweet Bullet’s performance, where Uzuki announces that she will be going solo. Nevertheless, the singer also confirms she won't be leaving her group and will continue aiming for Budokan. Uzuki’s usual carefree attitude returns, indicating she has overcome her Puberty Syndrome.When Sakuta enters university, he meets Uzuki, who is leaving after submitting her withdrawal papers. As a parting gift, she discloses that she chose statistical science to learn more about everyone and understand others. While she assumed Sakuta picked the same subject for a similar reason, he insists that he chose it because of its high admission rates.The two then shake hands, after which Uzuki leaves the university. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 ends with the girl dressed as Santa Claus, Touko Kirishima, appearing behind Sakuta. She reveals that she is the one who gave Uzuki the Puberty Syndrome of reading the room.Final thoughtsRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 3 concludes the first emotional character arc of the series, with Uzuki conquering her fears and anxieties. At the same time, it quickly sets up the upcoming storylines by introducing Touko Kirishima and revealing her as the cause of Uzuki's Puberty Syndrome.