Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 review: Sakuta re-enters the world of Puberty Syndrome in an intriguing slow-burn opener

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 premiered on July 5, 2025, marking the triumphant return of the story to the episodic format after its initial season and three sequel movies. The first episode is a nostalgic throwback to the roots of the series, featuring Sakuta as he begins his new life at university and encounters several other troubled adolescents.

While the crux of the narrative has yet to be delved into, the episode does an incredible job at setting the stage for what is to come, finally shining the spotlight on former side characters who are yet to receive their due attention.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 draws viewers in by taking its time to establish its core themes

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 features Sakuta as a college student, during which time he tries to juggle his long-distance relationship with Mai. At a get-together event, he gets acquainted with a freshman named Miori Mito, who faces trouble in navigating her relationships with boys and exhibits curiosity toward Puberty Syndrome.

The highlight of the episode, however, ultimately falls upon the idol group, Sweet Bullet, and its member Uzuki Hirokawa. Beloved for her ditzy and air-headed demeanor, Uzuki initially appears to get along well with all her friends. However, soon after she leaves, they express a much harsher personality compared to what they show in front of Uzuki.

Additionally, Nodoka and Uzuki face rising tensions as their future as a girl group grows more uncertain by the second. Despite Sakuta’s best attempts to remain on the sidelines, he is eventually dragged in between.

At the same time, the protagonist faces mysteries of his own, as an enigmatic singer named Touko Kirishima, whose songs don’t appear in any of the futures seen by Shoko Makinohara, rises to stardom.

Sakuta also keeps seeing an unknown girl wearing a Santa Claus costume, whose eventual role in the series is bound to pique our curiosity. Finally, the episode ends as Uzuki undergoes a drastic transformation, suddenly gaining the ability to read the room and adapt to the situation.

Sakuta and Nodoka as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Though Sakuta believes this to be a welcome change, even if it is the product of Puberty Syndrome, Nodoka expresses concern. Much like the other adaptations of the Rascal Does Not Dream of series, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus starts at a much slower pace, introducing the key players and themes that will be tackled during the season.

The story capitalizes on what it does best— the relatable tales of adolescents who struggle with anxieties and concerns that have no perfect solution. By highlighting fascinating characters like Miori and Uzuki, both of whom are facing different kinds of relationship problems, it draws in viewers, setting the stage for the rest of the season.

Sakuta and Mai as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1: An overall production criticism

While the series has never been renowned for its animation, the aesthetics and lighter visuals of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 undoubtedly spotlight the relaxing yet melancholic tone that the story wishes to bring out.

The contrast between the bright opening and ending songs and the heavy themes tackled in the narrative remains a high point, while the voice actors bring life to the characters, especially in moments where the conversations and banter between individuals feel immensely realistic and natural.

Final thoughts

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 is a fantastic start to the anime, giving fans a clear idea of what to expect for the rest of the season. It does not necessarily feature any shocking moments, but it does its job of capturing the curiosity of the audience, ensuring that the popularity continues on an upward trend.

