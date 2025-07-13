Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 review: A thought-provoking installment that sheds new light on herd mentality

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 premiered on July 12, 2025, and can be considered as one of the most important and impactful episodes in the entire Rascal Does Not Dream franchise. The latest installment takes the series back to its best by delving deep into a relatable theme, depicting it realistically while also delivering it in a captivating manner.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 focuses on Uzuki, who has dramatically transformed to adapt better to social situations and fit in with her friend group. However, the series magnifies these changes through the lens of societal pressure and conformity, unpacking each and every element associated with it. This makes for an emotionally resonant and gripping package.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the writer's opinions.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 examines the fragility of identity

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: A brief synopsis and narrative review

As mentioned, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 continues focusing on Uzuki, who has changed everything from her mannerisms to her style of clothing to be more acceptable to her peers.

Over the course of its duration, the episode provides various perspectives from different characters about this so-called “herd mentality”, where one alters their beliefs to align with those of a larger group. Firstly, Miori shares the struggles of picking one’s clothing, where they do not wish to be made fun of for either being unfashionable or for trying too much.

Following this, Rio explains how people who stick out gradually get absorbed into the community that is able to read the room and create standards. In this sense, everyone, apart from Uzuki, would have Puberty Syndrome, since they could subconsciously determine the rules, while Uzuki, who was the outsider, eventually became entangled with their understanding of “ordinary”.

Uzuki as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Finally, while conversing with Koga, she expressed the relatable example of watching a street performer, where she would praise him when alone but might mock him in front of friends. At the same time, she would look back with pride if the performer went on to become famous.

Through these examples, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 sets up a basic understanding of how fickle one’s identity can be, shifting based on who they’re with and what the situation is. Soon after, it brings the spotlight to the main subject, Uzuki, who has grown immensely popular after having conformed to the expectations of others, but now faces various pressures.

As she remains unsure of her future as an idol, the performance at Budokan, and how she should behave, Sakuta accompanies her on a soul-searching journey, traveling through Misakiguchi before ending up at the Budokan arena itself.

The two then speak at length about Uzuki’s unique case, where she wonders whether her current struggles are because she is now able to read the room. After questioning if it is a case of Puberty Syndrome, she asks Sakuta which version he likes better, though the protagonist explains that he finds both to be great.

The episode ends with Uzuki finding a bit of relief from Sakuta's words, though she continues to question what to do. To further support her, Sakuta decides to attend an upcoming concert of hers.

Sakuta and Rio as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 is narratively very rich, offering a complex analysis of what it means to be individualistic in a world built around groups. It highlights both the positives and the negatives of herd mentality, while not providing a straightforward answer to questions faced by countless individuals in the real world.

The pacing is deliberately slow, allowing for different aspects of this topic to be dissected but making it apparent that there is no definitive answer. Therefore, by dealing with this common subject in an informative and thought-provoking manner, the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 immerses fans and leaves them intrigued about what lies ahead in Uzuki’s journey.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: An overall production criticism

While there is no specific standout in terms of animation in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2, the series’ use of lighter designs and a bright color palette greatly helps in enhancing its main highlight - the story.

Additionally, Sakuta’s soft voice, paired with Uzuki’s distressed tone, brings their characters to life and gives an added layer of realism to their conversations.

Final thoughts

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 proves to be one of the finest installments in the franchise, offering keen insights and leaving viewers with a lot to think about. It is an episode filled with exposition and perfectly sets up Uzuki’s future development.

