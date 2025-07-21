Ruri Rocks episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 4 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. The anime will later be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri visit Nagi's university laboratory to see her paper on pyrite. During this, Ruri met Imari, a Mineralogy graduate like Nagi. The anime later saw Ruri find a "treasure map" while cleaning Nagi's table. Hence, the three left together to find new minerals.

Ruri Rocks episode 4 release date and time

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 4 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode could experience a delayed release in some regions.

The fourth episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday July 27 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday July 27

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday July 27 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday July 27 Indian Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday July 27 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday July 27 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday July 27 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday July 27

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 4?

Imari and Ruri as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 4 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, like TV Aichi, AT-X, ABC TV, and BS11. The anime episode will later be available to watch online on ABEMA Premium, Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Anime Times, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

For the global audience, Ruri Rocks episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will stream the anime on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 3 recap

Imari as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 3, titled The Lost Planet, saw Ruri visit Nagi's university laboratory to check out her paper on pyrite. To Ruri's surprise, her contribution was mentioned on the paper. Later, Ruri met Nagi's junior, Imari, who was also a mineralogy graduate. The anime later saw Ruri find a treasure map indicating only mining regions. Hence, the three left for the location to find new minerals.

During their search, it became evident that while Imari had a lot of knowledge about minerals, she could not identify minerals due to a lack of experience. The anime episode saw the three find Fluorite, a mineral that emitted beautiful colors when hit with black light. Imari wanted to contribute to Nagi's paper, but Nagi motivated her to be the lead author instead.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 4?

Imari, Nagi, and Ruri as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 4, titled Study of Sands, will most likely see Imari complete her paper on the Fluorite mine and show it to Nagi and Ruri. Soon after, the anime could see the three going on another mineral hunt. However, this time, as hinted at by Nagi in the previous episode, they might go after Sapphire.

Additionally, as hinted at by the episode title, the anime episode could share some interesting information about sand.

