  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 29, 2025 02:30 GMT
Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 is slated to release on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode saw Sakuta learn that Miniskirt Santa had given adolescence syndrome to 10 million people. While Sakuta would not be able to help everyone, he seemed interested in helping his old middle school classmate, Ikumi Akagi. Amidst this, he saw her rescuing a small girl, almost as if she had a premonition of it happening.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 release date and time

Mai and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Mai and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 will be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the series's simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming anime episode will be titled "Dissonant Notes."

Ad

The fifth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released internationally at the following times

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayAugust 2
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayAugust 2
British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayAugust 2
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayAugust 2
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmSaturdayAugust 2
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayAugust 2
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayAugust 2
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amSundayAugust 3
Ad

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5?

Sweet Bullet as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Sweet Bullet as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 will first air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV, followed by other TV networks, such as AT-X and ABC TV. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream on ABEMA, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, U-NEXT, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

Ad

As for international anime fans, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 recap

Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4, titled Heroism, saw Miniskirt Santa inform Sakuta that she had given adolescence syndrome to 10 million people. One of these people was Ikumi Akagi, a girl Sakuta knew from his middle school.

Ad

The anime later saw Sakuta become interested to learn what her syndrome was about. In pursuit of this knowledge, he agrees to attend a match-making party with Fukuyama.

It was only later that Sakuta spotted Ikumi Akagi saving a girl. However, the surprising part was that the incident turned out exactly the same way as someone had posted online about their dream.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5?

Ad
Ikumi and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Ikumi and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5, titled Dissonant Notes, will most likely focus on Ikumi Akagi. She believed in the #Dreaming posts that were made online and went around helping others.

Ad

Amidst this, as per the preview synopsis for the next episode, Ikumi came to see Sakuta at the university. However, when Sakuta advised her to take it easy with helping others, she turned her back on him.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications