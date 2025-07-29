Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 is slated to release on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Sakuta learn that Miniskirt Santa had given adolescence syndrome to 10 million people. While Sakuta would not be able to help everyone, he seemed interested in helping his old middle school classmate, Ikumi Akagi. Amidst this, he saw her rescuing a small girl, almost as if she had a premonition of it happening.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 release date and time

Mai and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 will be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the series's simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled "Dissonant Notes."

The fifth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released internationally at the following times

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday August 2 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday August 2 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday August 2 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday August 2 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday August 2 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday August 2 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday August 2 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday August 3

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5?

Sweet Bullet as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 will first air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV, followed by other TV networks, such as AT-X and ABC TV. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream on ABEMA, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, U-NEXT, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

As for international anime fans, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4 recap

Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 4, titled Heroism, saw Miniskirt Santa inform Sakuta that she had given adolescence syndrome to 10 million people. One of these people was Ikumi Akagi, a girl Sakuta knew from his middle school.

The anime later saw Sakuta become interested to learn what her syndrome was about. In pursuit of this knowledge, he agrees to attend a match-making party with Fukuyama.

It was only later that Sakuta spotted Ikumi Akagi saving a girl. However, the surprising part was that the incident turned out exactly the same way as someone had posted online about their dream.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5?

Ikumi and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 5, titled Dissonant Notes, will most likely focus on Ikumi Akagi. She believed in the #Dreaming posts that were made online and went around helping others.

Amidst this, as per the preview synopsis for the next episode, Ikumi came to see Sakuta at the university. However, when Sakuta advised her to take it easy with helping others, she turned her back on him.

