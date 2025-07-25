Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime's sixth episode will air on TV Asahi and other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime will be made available to stream locally and internationally.The anime's previous episode saw Katsuya Kimura use money he found lying around a temple to purchase crepes for his sister Manami. While he thought he had received a gift from God, the money he received was from an evil spirit called Hatamonba. This development saw the Hatamonba go after Katsuya and Manami's lives.Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 release date and timeMakoto Kurita as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)According to the anime's official X account, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Given the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the episode could be released on August 7 in some regions.The upcoming episode will be called &quot;The Teke Teke Monster.&quot;The sixth episode of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released at the following times globally:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time7:45 amWednesdayAugust 6Eastern Daylight Time10:45 amWednesdayAugust 6British Summer Time3:45 pmWednesdayAugust 6Central European Summer Time4:45 pmWednesdayAugust 6Indian Standard Time8:15 pmWednesdayAugust 6Philippine Standard Time10:45 pmWednesdayAugust 6Japanese Standard Time11:45 pmWednesdayAugust 6Australia Central Standard Time12:10 amThursdayAugust 7Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6?Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 will first air on TV Asahi's &quot;IMAnimation W&quot; slot and later on BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after the anime's broadcast on Wednesdays, the same episode will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, ABEMA, Anime Times, U-Next, and others in Japan.As for international anime fans, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 will be available to stream on It's Anime YouTube Channel, Netflix, aniverse, ANIME GENERATION, Anime Onegai, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5 recapKatsuya and Manami Kimura as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 5, titled Hatamonba's Curse, saw Katsuya Kimura pick up money he found near a temple to purchase crepes for his younger sister Manami. It was only later that Katsuya learned that the temple was not of a God but one designed to conceal an evil spirit called Hatamonba.So, as Katsuya and Manami had used the money that Katsuya &quot;stole,&quot; Hatamonba went after them to behead them. Initially, Katsuya relied on Hiroshi and Kyoko for help. But later, the students had to rely on their teacher, Meisuke Nueno. While Nube found it difficult to defeat the evil spirit, Katsuya later devised a great plan.What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6?Teke Teke as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6, titled The Teke Teke Monster, will focus on Makoto Kurita as he learns about the &quot;legend of Teke Teke,&quot; a hot topic on the Internet, and becomes obsessed with it. Soon after, believing the legend that &quot;Teke Teke appears within three days in front of anyone who hears about it,&quot; Makoto is tormented by anxiety.Eventually, inexplicable events begin to unfold around Makoto to a point where he becomes frightened by the sound of railroad crossings and mysterious signs. And on the third day, the Teke Teke finally appears in front of Makoto. Cornered by fear with no escape, Makoto desperately asks for help.Related LinksNew Saga episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreBlue Lock chapter 313: Release date and time, countdown, and more