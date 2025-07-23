  • home icon
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 23, 2025 19:54 GMT
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Niko, Kazuki, and Miwa as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The anime's fifth episode will air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream both locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Yuu Ayase make sure that the three sisters were able to spend time together. Soon after, he headed elsewhere to participate in a competition, winning which would allow him to recreate the picture of the three sisters from before. The anime later saw Yuu staying the night in the same room as the Mikadono sisters.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 release date and time

Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules worldwide and varying time zones, the anime episode will likely release on July 30 in most countries worldwide.

The fifth episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amWednesdayJuly 30
Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amWednesdayJuly 30
British Summer Time4:30 pmWednesdayJuly 30
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmWednesdayJuly 30
Indian Standard Time9:00 pmWednesdayJuly 30
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmWednesdayJuly 30
Japanese Standard Time12:30 amThursdayJuly 31
Australia Central Standard Time1:00 amThursdayJuly 31
Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5?

Yuu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Yuu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV, followed by other Japanese television networks, such as MBS, AT-X, and Sanin Broadcasting.

The anime episode will later be available to stream on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Hulu, U-Next, Disney Plus, Anime Times, Netflix, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for the international anime fans, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4 recap

Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 4, titled A Memory the Sisters Can Share, saw Yuu Ayase make sure that Kazuki got to spend time with Niko and Miwa.

Soon after, Yuu left the sisters to partake in a competition. The objective of the competition was to jump over the lotus leaves and reach the torii gate. Whoever reached the gate would be granted unbeatable competitor's luck and a chance to click a picture with the shrine's golden guardian.

The golden statue was the same one Mikadono sisters had taken a picture with in the past. Hence, despite failing several times, Yuu Ayase won the competition and had the Mikadono sisters pose for a similar picture.

The anime later saw Yuu Ayase spend the night in the same hotel room as the three sisters. As expected, the Mikadono sisters were quite flustered. Amidst this, the anime revealed that Miwa was the one who held onto the old picture.

What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5?

Miwa, Kazuki, and Niko as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Miwa, Kazuki, and Niko as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 will most likely focus on the Mikadono sisters, as Yuu Ayase's efforts might have seen the three get close again. While fans might love such a development, given that it hasn't been long since the anime premiered, fans can expect some form of trouble to distort the siblings' relationship again.

Amidst this, there is a good chance that Yuu Ayase might refuse to give up and make efforts to mend their relationship.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

