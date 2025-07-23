Chainsaw Man chapter 210: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 will be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga will release its upcoming chapter next week. Chainsaw Man manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.The manga's previous chapter saw War Devil Yoru begin her counterattack against the Falling Devil. While it seemed like Falling was far stronger than Yoru, the War Devil received a sudden power-up. Moments later, it was revealed that nuclear weapons had resurfaced.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.Chainsaw Man chapter 210 release date and timeFalling Devil as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 210 will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST.Chainsaw Man chapter 210 will be released globally at the following times:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time8:00 amTuesdayJuly 29Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayJuly 29British Summer Time4:00 pmTuesdayJuly 29Central European Summer Time5:00 pmTuesdayJuly 29Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJuly 29Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayJuly 29Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayJuly 30Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJuly 30Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 210?Chainsaw Man chapter 210 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. The manga's first three and latest three chapters are free to read, while the rest are made inaccessible under a paywall.The only exception is the MANGA Plus application. The application generally allows fans to read all chapters from a manga for free. However, all chapters besides the first three and the latest three can only be viewed once without a premium membership.Chainsaw Man chapter 209 recapYoru as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)Chainsaw Man chapter 209, titled Terrifying Weapon, saw the Falling Devil feel disappointed after learning that she defeated the War Devil even though she held back on her attack. That's when Yoru suddenly disappeared and started attacking Falling Devil from behind. Surprisingly, she had received a sudden power-up and managed to blow up the Falling Devil's torso with ease. As Yoru wondered about the reason behind her sudden power-up, a news flash on the television reported that the United States had dropped a terrifying weapon on several Soviet cities. As revealed by the manga, the nuclear weapons had resurfaced.What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 210?Yoru as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)Chainsaw Man chapter 210 will likely see War Devil Yoru realize the extent of her powers she had forgotten about. With that, fans can expect her to show off the same to Denji.As fans must remember, one of Yoru's original goals was to have Chainsaw Man regurgitate the Nuclear Weapons Devil, so that she could add them back to her arsenal. However, to her surprise, she did not have to do that, as humanity reinvented nuclear weapons without her intervention.This development also means that the War Devil may no longer feel the need to go after Denji. Instead, she could team up with Chainsaw Man to fight the Death Devil.Related LinksDetectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreSpy x Family chapter 121: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and moreSakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more