  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 22, 2025 18:32 GMT
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Tarou Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can tune in to TV Tokyo to watch the anime episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the anime on Netflix and other streaming platforms. Fans must also note that the anime episode has already been released exclusively on Netflix Japan.

Ad

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 will be released on the aforementioned date on Netflix Japan. With the death row inmates looking for Tarou Sakamoto's allies, the anime is currently focusing on them. Hence, fans can expect to witness more fights in the upcoming episodes.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 release date and time

Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Heisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will be aired on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's simulcast schedule and the varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode will likely release a day before in certain regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The third episode of the Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will release at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:00 amMondayJuly 28
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amMondayJuly 28
British Summer Time4:00 pmMondayJuly 28
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmMondayJuly 28
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmMondayJuly 28
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmMondayJuly 28
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amTuesdayJuly 29
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amTuesdayJuly 29
Ad

Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3?

Osaragi as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Osaragi as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will first be aired on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as Animax, AT-X, Sendai Broadcasting, BS Teletext, and others.

Ad

The same episode will later be available to watch online on ABEMA, d Anime Store, HULU, Prime Video, Disney+, Rakuten TV, and others in Japan.

As for global anime fans, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. The anime episode will also be available to watch on HULU in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 recap

Shaotang Lu as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Shaotang Lu as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, titled Just Desserts, saw Shin Asakura and Shaotang Lu defeat Saw by combining Shaotang's Drunken Fist and Shin's Precognition. The death row inmate was later killed by Order member Hyou.

Ad

The anime later switched to the fight between Dump and Osaragi. While it seemed like Dump was a formidable serial killer, Osaragi managed to swiftly defeat her after she wielded her weapon.

Elsewhere, Apart confronted Kashima, and Minimalist approached Aoi Sakamoto back at the store.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3?

Ad

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will likely see Nagumo come to Aoi's aid. As seen in the previous episode, Nagumo had informed Shishiba and Osaragi about reaching his target. Hence, he might have his eyes on Minimalist.

Elsewhere, Heisuke will likely discover Apart's location and fight the death brown inmate alongside Tarou Sakamoto. The anime episode will likely also focus on Shaotang Lu and Shin Asakura, who needed to complete their shopping and get back to the store.

Ad

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications