Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 release date and timeHeisuke as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will be aired on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's simulcast schedule and the varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode will likely release a day before in certain regions.The third episode of the Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will release at the following times internationally:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time8:00 amMondayJuly 28Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amMondayJuly 28British Summer Time4:00 pmMondayJuly 28Central European Summer Time5:00 pmMondayJuly 28Indian Standard Time8:30 pmMondayJuly 28Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmMondayJuly 28Japanese Standard Time12:00 amTuesdayJuly 29Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amTuesdayJuly 29Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3?Osaragi as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will first be aired on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, followed by other local Japanese TV networks, such as Animax, AT-X, Sendai Broadcasting, BS Teletext, and others.The same episode will later be available to watch online on ABEMA, d Anime Store, HULU, Prime Video, Disney+, Rakuten TV, and others in Japan.As for global anime fans, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. The anime episode will also be available to watch on HULU in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2 recapShaotang Lu as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 2, titled Just Desserts, saw Shin Asakura and Shaotang Lu defeat Saw by combining Shaotang's Drunken Fist and Shin's Precognition. The death row inmate was later killed by Order member Hyou.The anime later switched to the fight between Dump and Osaragi. While it seemed like Dump was a formidable serial killer, Osaragi managed to swiftly defeat her after she wielded her weapon.Elsewhere, Apart confronted Kashima, and Minimalist approached Aoi Sakamoto back at the store.What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3?Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 will likely see Nagumo come to Aoi's aid. As seen in the previous episode, Nagumo had informed Shishiba and Osaragi about reaching his target. Hence, he might have his eyes on Minimalist.Elsewhere, Heisuke will likely discover Apart's location and fight the death brown inmate alongside Tarou Sakamoto. The anime episode will likely also focus on Shaotang Lu and Shin Asakura, who needed to complete their shopping and get back to the store.