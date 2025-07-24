New Saga episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 5 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's fifth episode will be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle and his party protect Princess Milena from her own soldiers' betrayal. Theron, Liese, and Urza fought against the hellhounds, while Kyle fought the Hydra. After Milena woke up from her long sleep, it was revealed that the one after her life wasn't Prince Carenas but Zentos.

New Saga episode 5 release date and time

Princess Milena as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 5 will be broadcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might release on July 30 in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The fifth episode of the New Saga anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday July 30 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday July 30

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday July 30 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday July 30 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday July 30 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday July 31 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday July 31 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday July 31

Ad

Where to watch New Saga episode 5?

Ninos and Arka as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 5 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as AT-X, BS12, and TOKYO MX. The anime episode will later be available to stream on Prime Video, U-Next, ABEMA, Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others in Japan.

Ad

As for the international anime fans, New Saga episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 4 recap

Kyle, Urza, and Theron as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 4, titled The Perfect Start to a Heroic Tale, saw Kyle and his party decide to protect Princess Milena from the Hydra. So, just as Sildonia spotted Milena's drivers attacking her guards, she informed the others. After Kyle and others took out the drivers, their focus switched to the hellhounds and Hydra.

Ad

Theron, Liese, and Urza defeated the hellhounds, while Kyle defeated the eight-headed Hydra. Soon after, Kyle reunited with the others at the carriage. After Milena woke up from her slumber, she revealed that the one after her was not Prince Carenas but Zentos. Thus, Milena asked Kyle's party to join her, Arka, and Minos to get away from the area.

What to expect from New Saga episode 5?

Zentos as seen in New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 5, titled Reunion at Dawn, will most likely see Kyle face off against Zentos. In the last two episodes, while subtle, the anime hinted that Kyle knew Zentos from his previous timeline. However, in this timeline, the leader of the second battalion was seemingly evil, as he wished to kill Princess Milena.

Ad

Therefore, the "reunion" mentioned in the episode title could be referring to Kyle's reunion with Zentos. With that, fans can expect a battle between them. That said, the anime has yet to explore why Zentos wanted to kill Milena in this timeline.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More