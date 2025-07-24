New Saga episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 5 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's fifth episode will be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Kyle and his party protect Princess Milena from her own soldiers' betrayal. Theron, Liese, and Urza fought against the hellhounds, while Kyle fought the Hydra. After Milena woke up from her long sleep, it was revealed that the one after her life wasn't Prince Carenas but Zentos.
New Saga episode 5 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 5 will be broadcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might release on July 30 in certain regions.
The fifth episode of the New Saga anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch New Saga episode 5?
New Saga episode 5 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as AT-X, BS12, and TOKYO MX. The anime episode will later be available to stream on Prime Video, U-Next, ABEMA, Hulu, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others in Japan.
As for the international anime fans, New Saga episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
New Saga episode 4 recap
New Saga episode 4, titled The Perfect Start to a Heroic Tale, saw Kyle and his party decide to protect Princess Milena from the Hydra. So, just as Sildonia spotted Milena's drivers attacking her guards, she informed the others. After Kyle and others took out the drivers, their focus switched to the hellhounds and Hydra.
Theron, Liese, and Urza defeated the hellhounds, while Kyle defeated the eight-headed Hydra. Soon after, Kyle reunited with the others at the carriage. After Milena woke up from her slumber, she revealed that the one after her was not Prince Carenas but Zentos. Thus, Milena asked Kyle's party to join her, Arka, and Minos to get away from the area.
What to expect from New Saga episode 5?
New Saga episode 5, titled Reunion at Dawn, will most likely see Kyle face off against Zentos. In the last two episodes, while subtle, the anime hinted that Kyle knew Zentos from his previous timeline. However, in this timeline, the leader of the second battalion was seemingly evil, as he wished to kill Princess Milena.
Therefore, the "reunion" mentioned in the episode title could be referring to Kyle's reunion with Zentos. With that, fans can expect a battle between them. That said, the anime has yet to explore why Zentos wanted to kill Milena in this timeline.
Related Links
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Blue Lock chapter 313: Release date and time, countdown, and more
- Chainsaw Man chapter 210: Release date and time, countdown, and more