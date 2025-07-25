Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by broadcasts on other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, it will be available for streaming worldwide.

In the previous episode, Senku and the others deployed the lab car as a decoy toward the Panama Canal. While Stanley was distracted by the decoy, Senku and others used the time to acquire rubber for their bikes. Days later, just as the Kingdom of Science prepared the bikes in South America, the American team reached them. Fortunately, Senku and others got away in time.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 release date and time

Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode could be released a day later in certain regions.

The upcoming episode is titled Medusa Mechanism.

The fourth episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 6:00 am Thursday July 31 Eastern Daylight Time 9:00 am Thursday July 31

British Summer Time 2:00 pm Thursday July 31 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Thursday July 31 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Thursday July 31 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Thursday July 31 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Thursday July 31 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday July 31

Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4?

Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks such as TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11.

The episode will later be available to watch online in Japan on platforms like Netflix, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Disney+, Anime Times, and other streaming services.

For international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. It will also be available to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 recap

Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3, titled The Escape, saw Ukyo decide to use the American team's radio operator against Stanley by deploying the lab car as a decoy towards the Panama Canal. This time allowed the Kingdom of Science to extract the sap from rubber trees to make tires for their bikes.

After Senku and the others made landfall in South America, they started taking apart their boat to use the materials to create their bikes. Shortly afterward, the American team also reached South America. Fortunately, Senku and others managed to escape their attack. Meanwhile, Dr. Xeno managed to send a message to Stanley using Morse code.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4?

Senku and Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4, titled Medusa Mechanism, will likely see Senku and the others reach the origin point of the Petri-Beam. This development will be huge for the anime, as both Senku and Dr. Xeno could use this opportunity to deduce how Whyman managed to pull off the planet-wide petrification.

Elsewhere, Stanley Snyder and others might spend their time decoding Dr. Xeno's Morse code message. This move could allow the American team to locate the Kingdom of Science.

