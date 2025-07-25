  • home icon
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 25, 2025 16:37 GMT
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by broadcasts on other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, it will be available for streaming worldwide.

In the previous episode, Senku and the others deployed the lab car as a decoy toward the Panama Canal. While Stanley was distracted by the decoy, Senku and others used the time to acquire rubber for their bikes. Days later, just as the Kingdom of Science prepared the bikes in South America, the American team reached them. Fortunately, Senku and others got away in time.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 release date and time

Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Stanley Snyder as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will be released on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode could be released a day later in certain regions.

The upcoming episode is titled Medusa Mechanism.

The fourth episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time6:00 amThursdayJuly 31
Eastern Daylight Time9:00 amThursdayJuly 31
British Summer Time2:00 pmThursdayJuly 31
Central European Summer Time3:00 pmThursdayJuly 31
Indian Standard Time6:30 pmThursdayJuly 31
Philippine Standard Time9:00 pmThursdayJuly 31
Japanese Standard Time10:00 pmThursdayJuly 31
Australia Central Standard Time10:30 pmThursdayJuly 31
Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4?

Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks such as TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11.

The episode will later be available to watch online in Japan on platforms like Netflix, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Disney+, Anime Times, and other streaming services.

For international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. It will also be available to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3 recap

Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 3, titled The Escape, saw Ukyo decide to use the American team's radio operator against Stanley by deploying the lab car as a decoy towards the Panama Canal. This time allowed the Kingdom of Science to extract the sap from rubber trees to make tires for their bikes.

After Senku and the others made landfall in South America, they started taking apart their boat to use the materials to create their bikes. Shortly afterward, the American team also reached South America. Fortunately, Senku and others managed to escape their attack. Meanwhile, Dr. Xeno managed to send a message to Stanley using Morse code.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4?

Senku and Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Senku and Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4, titled Medusa Mechanism, will likely see Senku and the others reach the origin point of the Petri-Beam. This development will be huge for the anime, as both Senku and Dr. Xeno could use this opportunity to deduce how Whyman managed to pull off the planet-wide petrification.

Elsewhere, Stanley Snyder and others might spend their time decoding Dr. Xeno's Morse code message. This move could allow the American team to locate the Kingdom of Science.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

