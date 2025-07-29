Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 will be aired on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can watch the anime on TV Tokyo. Meanwhile, international anime fans can stream the anime on Netflix and other streaming platforms. Fans must also note that the episode has already been released exclusively on Netflix Japan.

Ad

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 will be released on the aforementioned date on Netflix Japan. With Tarou Sakamoto fighting the death row inmate Apart, the anime's next episode will continue focusing on them. With that, fans can expect the next episode to be action-packed as well.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 release date and time

Tarou Sakamoto as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's release schedule and the varying time zones worldwide, the upcoming episode would likely release a day early in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled "Round and Round the Tower."

Ad

The fourth episode of the Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Monday August 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Monday August 4

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Monday August 4 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Monday August 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday August 4 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday August 4 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday August 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday August 5

Ad

Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4?

Apart as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as AT-X, Animax, Sendai Broadcasting, BS Teletext, and others.

Ad

The same anime episode will be available to watch later on Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Rakuten TV, HULU, Disney+, and others in Japan.

As for international anime fans, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on Netflix. The same episode will also be available to watch online on HULU in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 recap

Nagumo as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, titled Strong Assault, saw Tarou Sakamoto take Shaotang and Shin to Miya Clinic. While Miya tended to them, she also hit Sakamoto's seika tanden pressure point, forcing his body to realize that he was fat now. This development later saw Sakamoto adapt to his new body while fighting Apart on the Tokyo Tower.

Ad

Elsewhere, while Minimalist had confronted Aoi Sakamoto, it was actually Nagumo in disguise. Nagumo not only dominated the fight against the death row inmate, but later killed him with ease. Unfortunately, this fight destroyed Sakamoto's Store from the inside.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4?

Takamura as seen in Sakamoto Days part 2 anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, titled Round and Round the Tower, will most likely resume the fight between Tarou Sakamoto and Apart. While the death row inmate was indeed strong, fans can expect Sakamoto to win the fight with some ease going forward. However, their fight will likely leave the Tokyo Tower with some damage.

Ad

Elsewhere, Slur is set to make a move with one of his associates. As hinted at by the anime, Order member Takamura is set to confront him in battle. Additionally, the anime will see Sakamoto and friends return home and rest.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More