Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4: The Slur's plan is revealed as Gaku is introduced

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, titled Round and Round the Tower, was released in advance on Monday, July 28, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode revealed Apart's backstory and explored his twisted personality. Moreover, the episode showcased Sakamoto's battle against Apart.

Additionally, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 revealed Slur's actual plan, as he invaded the JAA's Tokyo hub with Gaku. Undoubtedly, the narrative teased Gaku's strength. Overall, the episode exhibited intense action sequences and tantalizing combats.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4: Sakamoto discovers Apart's backstory

Nagumo, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 begins with Nagumo contacting Shishiba and asking him about the list the serial killers received from the Slur. Apparently, the JAA didn't have the information on the last page.

According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, someone planned to pit the serial killers against each other in the end, as the list had the others' names. Nagumo calls it a twisted yet efficient way of handling. Moreover, he thinks that the death row inmates have already served their purpose.

In the meantime, Taro Sakamoto sends Apart down with a heavy punch. The tourists at the site hear sounds from above the tower, where Sakamoto and Apart are engaged in a fierce battle. Apart is impressed by Taro Sakamoto's fury. Beginning to enjoy the contest, he asks Sakamoto if he wants to hear his story.

Taro Sakamoto, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto replies that he doesn't have time for a long story. However, Apart begins to tell it anyway, after asking Sakamoto whether he remembers the moment he first connected to the world, i.e, realized he wasn't alone. Interestingly, Apart remembers it like daylight. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, Apart never fit in as a kid.

His mother never cared about him, which is why he has almost no recollection of speaking to her. Apart's father was the only one in the world who was kind to him. He was to tell the boy that it's what's inside people that matters. He believed that if Apart was kind and honest to others, they would surely learn to like him.

Although Apart followed his father's advice, he still couldn't make any friends. With rage piling up, he eventually vented his anger on a stuffed toy by mutilating it. Surprisingly, he extracted joy from the act. Then one day, his father caught him in the act of mutilating an animal.

Apart's past, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He immediately took him to a neurologist, who detected no abnormality in Apart's brain. However, as per Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, Apart's father couldn't believe how his son could be normal when he dismembered an animal. Seeing his father visibly frustrated and venting his anger at him, Apart's mind ticked, and he slit his father's throat.

Afterward, he slit open his father's brain and realized they were the same inside (he compared it with his own brain's X-ray report). For the first time, Apart felt connected to someone; he thought he wasn't alone. Since then, he has been looking at people's insides to reconfirm his conviction.

Apart, as seen in the present (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At present, Apart says he wants to see Sakamoto's insides too. However, Taro Sakamoto bluntly reminds him that killing people only severes the connection.

Infuriated by Sakamoto's response, Apart says he can't stand rude and insensitive people who don't get him. With that, the death row inmate uses his thread to cut off a portion of the tower's foothold. The people down on the street wonder if the tower is leaning.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4: The Slur moves with his plan

The Tower, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Taro Sakamoto gets serious about the fight, as he is convinced that Apart knows nothing about human connection. As they continue to battle, the tower becomes aggressively tilted to one side. Apart feels he has the chance to connect with so many people. Sakamoto tries to hold onto the tower with cables to prevent it from falling over.

However, Apart binds his face with the threads to restrict his movements. At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, Takamura appears out of nowhere and severs the other section to ensure the tower remains stable. Although the onlookers feel the tower looks weird, they are assured knowing it's not tilting anymore.

Takamura, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Takakura calmly re-enters a vehicle and leaves. On the other hand, Taro Sakamoto pounces on the opportunity to free himself from Apart's threads and launches a counterattack. He slams him with a ladder and flings a dish antenna. Apart wonders why his life is so painful, when he is a human like everyone else.

Sakamoto tells him that he can still change the way he lives. He hands him a cord and promises that he won't let go of it. The moment Apart grabs the cord, Sakamoto begins to spin him around fiercely til he gets slammed against the Tower. Sakamoto thinks he can finally talk to him normally, as Apart loses consciousness.

Apart, as seen with Sakamoto and his friends (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following this, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 shifts the focus to Sakamoto's convenience store, where Apart regains consciousness. He sees himself surrounded by Shin, Lu, and others, who harbor no animosity toward him. Apart looks around perplexedly, unaware of what's going on. Eventually, he is asked about Slur.

While Apart hasn't met the Slur, he reveals his meeting with Kashima. After ripping him to shreds, Apart kept his string intact and listened to Kashima's conversation with a mysterious caller, whom he now suspects to be the Slur. According to the conversation, the Slur wants to wipe out the JAA's base, while the serial killers keep the Order busy.

Kashima's conversation with the Slur (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In other words, the Slur's actual objective is to divide and distract the JAA so that they can annihilate them completely. Following this, in the Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4, the narrator describes the structure of the JAA. According to the narrator, the JAA is comprised of over 1000 members, almost 400 of them being professional assassins.

It's the largest assassin organization in Japan, which coordinates assassin work, while providing a wide range of services, such as weapons manufacturing and the repair of public spaces damaged during the assassination missions. JAA's Tokyo Bureau happens to be the central axis of the organization. The narrator further teases an unprecedented event in the JAA's history.

The Slur and Gaku in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 focuses on Gaku and the Slur casually walking into the premises of the Tokyo Bureau. When a security officer presses them with questions and points a gun at Gaku's head, Gaku obliterates the man's torso with a single punch.

After this, they nonchalantly walk into the office. The Slur calls it taking a step toward noble justice. Elsewhere, Shin asks Sakamoto what they should do. Sakamoto thinks they should head to the JAA for now. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 ends with a post-credit scene, featuring Sakamoto and his friends at the convenience store.

