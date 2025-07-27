Gachiakuta episode 3: Rudo joins the Cleaners, as Zanka and Riyo are introduced

Gachiakuta episode 3, titled The Ground, was released on Sunday, July 20, 2025. The episode revealed the truth about the Trash Beast and how they were formed. Additionally, the episode explained the concept of Vital Instrument, including Rudo's ability.

Furthermore, Gachiakuta episode 3 marked the debut of Zanka and Riyo, the two other main characters, besides Enjin and Rudo. Bones Film did a fascinating job of capturing Rudo's first meeting with Zanka. With humorous elements and lore, the episode had everything a fan wanted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta episode 3.

Gachiakuta episode 3: Rudo learns about the Trash Beast and meets Zanka

Zanka is informed about Rudo (Image via Bones Film)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Gachiakuta episode 3 begins with Enjin informing Zanka about Rudo, whom he calls a "prodigy." Enjin also reveals how he picked up the boy from the forbidden zone. Meanwhile, Rudo overhears the conversation while being treated by a doctor at a treatment center.

He reminds Enjin that he never agreed to join the Cleaners. At this moment, in the Gachiakuta episode 3, the doctor snaps at Rudo for getting lost in the forbidden zone and inhaling toxic air. Rudo retorts, calling the doctor an old man. The doctor replies that she isn't an old man, but an "old lady."

Alice, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

After leaving the facility, Rudo thanks Enjin for paying the doctor. That said, he doesn't want to be involved with the Cleaners' duties, as he only wants information. Enjin sternly reminds Rudo about the incident with the human traffickers and how the world isn't so kind in the Ground.

Whilst sitting at a burger joint, Enjin gives Rudo a crash course on the Trash Beasts. According to Enjin in Gachiakuta episode 3, garbage accumulates rather quickly in the lower world (Ground), along with various emotions and thoughts. At some point, these emotions are transformed into energy.

Anima, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The accumulated energy or Anima interferes with the pile of trash and forms Trash Beasts. Enjin states that these aberrant beasts will indiscriminately attack whenever they come across a human. While they primarily reside in the dumpsite area outside the town, they can always break into the town.

According to Gachiakuta episode 3, ordinary weapons don't work against the Trash Beasts, as their core is made of only "thoughts." However, objects, like Rudo's gloves, that have been treated wholeheartedly and with care for many years, can be used to fight against those creatures. It's because a "thought" or "Soul" begins to dwell in those objects.

Enjin, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Enjin calls these objects Vital Instruments (Jinki). At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 3, Rudo recalls Regto's words about the soul inhabiting an object and realizes that they are true. However, Enjin mentions that only a few people can draw power from the Vital Instruments, and they are called Givers. That's why the Cleaners, who are responsible for exterminating the trash Beasts, need Givers.

Rudo finally realizes why Enjin wants him to join. He says he will join if Enjin tells him how to return. However, Enjin replies that he has no idea about it. That said, he feels his boss might know about it. Following this, in Gachiakuta episode 3, Enjin asks Rudo about how he acquired those gloves.

Zanka, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo calmly states that it was a gift from his father. Enjin looks at Rudo's gloves and finds them well taken care of, even though they initially appeared tattered and old. Afterward, Enjin gives the boy a bag of currency, mentioning that it's the money he made from selling Rudo's clothes.

Rudo snaps at Enjin, who simply walks off. At this moment, a cat appears out of nowhere and snatches the bag from Rudo. The cat runs into an alley, with Rudo chasing after it. At this moment, he picks up a staff and uses it to stop the cat from running away. Just then, Zanka, the staff owner, angrily walks in and snatches his Vital Instrument from Rudo.

Gachiakuta episode 3: Rudo vs. Zanka, and Riyo's debut

Rudo and the cat (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo notices the emblem on Zanka's clothes and realizes that he must be a Cleaner like Enjin. Meanwhile, in Gachiakuta episode 3, Zanka thinks Rudo lacks manners, so he begins to prepare for a fight. He also mentions that Enjin has assigned him to be Rudo's trainer.

Suddenly, Rudo remembers Regto telling him that he should consider other people's feelings. With that thought, he apologizes for "stealing" Zanka's vital instrument, as he wasn't aware that it was so important to him. Zanka also apologizes to Rudo for overreacting. He also finds out that Rudo's Vital Instrument is his gloves.

He looks at them and remarks that they are "cool." Rudo sees a completely different person before him, and wonders whether it's because he is smiling. Suddenly, he recalls Regto telling him that he must smile to fix his sour face. As such, when Zanka asks him why he decided to join the Cleaners, Rudo responds with a strained smile.

Rudo's smile in Gachiakuta episode 3 (Image via Bones Film)

Seeing Rudo's creepy smile, Zanka assumes that he is mocking him. Thus, Rudo tries to smile again, with his eyes and mouth closed this time. Zanka is now even more convinced Rudo is mocking him. They begin to shout at each other, with Zanka saying Rudo's aims are "worthless." Things eventually escalate into a fight, as Rudo grabs a metal pole and turns it into a Vital Instrument.

According to Gachiakuta episode 3, Rudo has the ability to turn anything he touches into a Vital Instrument. Following this, the episode showcases a captivating fight between Rudo and Zanka. Interestingly, Rudo uses a plunger as a weapon. Zanka gets freaked out by this and begins to run away. He even gets turd on his clothes.

Zanka gets turd on his clothes (Image via Bones Film)

The episode shows a hilarious scene where Rudo chases after Zanka with the plunger. Eventually, the duo runs into Enjin, who comments on how they have already become friends. Afterward, Gachiakuta episode 3 shows Enjin driving a car with Rudo and Zanka in the backseat.

Enjin breaks into hysterical laughter as he learns that Zanka and Rudo were fighting with flying turds at each other. Meanwhile, Rudo cannot believe that he was fighting with turds and thinks how disgraceful it was. At any rate, Enjin tells Rudo that Zanka will be his mentor at the Cleaners. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 3, Enjin notices Riyo behind Zanka and Rudo, and asks her when she got here.

Riyo, as seen in Gachiakuta episode 3 (Image via Bones Film)

Riyo replies that she wanted to see the new kid. Just then, Riyo looks at Rudo and asks him questions about his hair while touching it. Meanwhile, Rudo is further disillusioned about life in the Ground. Gachiakuta episode 3 ends with the party heading to the Cleaners' HQ.

