Gachiakuta chapter 145: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 22, 2025 19:30 GMT
Gachiakuta chapter 145: Release date and time, what to expect, and more (Image via Bones Film)
Gachiakuta chapter 145 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, because of the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on July 29, 2025, at 8 am PT in multiple countries. Considering the official staff hasn't yet announced a break yet, manga readers can read the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter revealed the actual worth of the costume that August made for Rudo. Since it was made using the materials dear to August, the costume could turn into a perfect weapon for Rudo. In fact, August permitted him to use it, as he believed the boy wouldn't let his memories go to waste. With August's weapon, Rudo saved the Adderoy brothers from Mymo's clutches.

Gachiakuta chapter 145 release date and time

August and Eishia, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)
According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 145 will be released in most regions on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 8 am PT, and on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to varying time zones.

Gachiakuta chapter 145 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Daylight Time

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

8 AM

Eastern Daylight Time

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

11 AM

Greenwich Mean Time

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

3 PM

Central European Time

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

4 PM

Indian Standard Time

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

11 PM

Japanese Standard Time

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

12 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 145?

The Adderoy Brothers&#039; Vital Instruments (Image via Kodansha)
Manga enthusiasts and fans of Kei Urana can peruse Gachiakuta chapter 145 on Kodansha's K Manga service. It's available both as a website and an application. Recently, the service extended its reach into multiple European territories. Notably, manga lovers require purchasing coins to read chapters on this service.

Gachiakuta chapter 144 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 144, titled, Simple, begins with a scene from the past, where August explains how he used his precious items to knit Rudo's wolf costume for the Doll Festival. The jacket was made from the scraps of the first fabric August ever cut. Likewise, the boots were adorned with drips from the metal he melted to attach the studs.

August always remembers them for teaching him the valuable lesson of weight reduction. Meanwhile, Rudo wonders why August would make him wear such an item that means so much to him. At this moment, Eishia interrupts August and says that he (August) knows that Rudo can find worth in anything.

Rudo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)
Furthermore, August permits Rudo to turn his clothes into weapons if necessary because he knows that the boy will use them with love, and they will go out with a bang. August is convinced that Rudo won't let his memories go to waste. With that, the chapter returns to the present and shows Rudo weaponizing August's clothes.

Mymo asks Rudo if he has been wearing trash the whole time. Rudo gets infuriated and says that they aren't trash, but rather valuable items, full of love and memories. The boy further tells Mymo that his 3R can draw out an object's full worth. The more love it has been given, the better the weapon explodes with power.

Rudo charges at the Adderoy Brothers&#039; Vital Instruments (Image via Kodansha)
With that, Rudo charges at Mymo, but gets slammed into a wall. He soon realizes it was too fast. Using the powers of his costume, Rudo Surebrec zooms toward the Adderoy brothers. Mymo thinks that Rudo is trying to destroy the Adderoy brothers' Vital Instruments.

However, it's not quite so. With supreme speed, Rudo snatches the chokers off the Adderoy brothers. The chapter ends with Rudo telling Mymo that his targets were never the Vital Instruments.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 145? (speculative)

The Adderoy brothers, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)
Considering how Rudo has neutralized the Adderoy brothers' Vital Instruments by getting the chokers off their necks, Gachiakuta chapter 145 may likely show Mymo trying to come up with a new strategy.

Undoubtedly, Rudo has used August's prized possession to the best of their abilities. However, Mymo's threat is still there. It remains to be seen who he employs next against Rudo and his friends in Gachiakuta chapter 145.

Apratim Chakraborty

